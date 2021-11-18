Information Security Media Group Announces 2022 Events Schedule
ISMG 2022 events will be virtual, in-person, and hybrid.
Princeton, NJ, November 18, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Information Security Media Group (ISMG) has announced their slate of 2022 Summits and Executive Roundtables. For the first time since before the pandemic began, a majority of the events will have an in-person component to them.
“We are really pleased to announce our upcoming events for 2022,” said David Elichman, Vice President of Global Events. “We are especially looking forward to once again being able to hold our summits and roundtables live – but also giving those who can’t physically attend a way to participate as well. We will be where people want us – online or in person, all around the world.”
ISMG summits allow members of the cybersecurity community to hear the latest in thought leadership from experts in field, educate themselves on the latest trends, find and connect with potential clients, and network with a wide variety of people. Summits will be offered on a regional basis, topical focuses – like Zero Trust, IAM, or more industry focused, with planned events to target the Financial Services, Healthcare and Government sectors. ISMG currently has 28 summits scheduled for 2022.
Executive Roundtables are intimate, closed-door discussions focused on specific challenges being faced by information security executives in today’s cybersecurity landscape. These events will take place both in-person as well as virtually. All events will be moderated by managing editors from ISMG’s 30+ media properties such as DataBreachToday.com, BankInfoSecurity.com, GovInfoSecurity.com, HealthcareInfoSecurity.com and InfoRiskToday.com
“Despite the pandemic, we’ve seen demand for these events skyrocket,” said Elichman. “We have seen a 500% increase in the number of executive roundtables in 2022 compared to pre-Covid 19. And our summits have increased by 200%. The pandemic has increased the need for cybersecurity education and intelligence on a global scale and we’re working to meet that need, with summits on 6 continents. We’re ensuring that we have the events that are most helpful for our clients and community, regardless of format or location.”
For a full list of 2022 events, and to register, go to https://ismg.events.
About ISMG
Information Security Media Group (ISMG) is a global education and intelligence company focused on cybersecurity. ISMG maintains the world’s largest network devoted solely to information security and risk management. Each of our 28 media properties provides education, research and news that is specifically tailored to key vertical sectors including banking, healthcare and the public sector; geographies from North America to Southeast Asia; and topics such as data breach prevention, cyber risk assessment and fraud. Our annual global summit series connects senior security professionals with industry thought leaders to find actionable solutions for pressing cybersecurity challenges.
Ryan Loder
609-356-1499
https://ismg.io/
