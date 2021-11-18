Elantis Announces New U.S. Subsidiary
Elantis Solutions Inc. announced it has created a U.S. business entity as a subsidiary of their Canadian operations.
Edmonton, Canada, November 18, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Elantis Solutions Inc., a leading IT consulting firm specializing in enterprise content management and business process automation, today announced it has created a U.S. business entity as a subsidiary of their Canadian operations. Elantis currently has branches in Edmonton, AB and Vancouver, BC, and serves customers throughout North America. The new entity enables the company to better serve its current clients in the U.S. and potential customers that are looking to transact with a U.S. entity.
“Expanding our services in the U.S. is part of Elantis’ long-term growth and market expansion strategy, so this is an exciting milestone moment in our company history,” said Elantis CEO, Dave Roe. “This is also a great opportunity for us to streamline administrative processes with U.S. clients and to strengthen relationships with our U.S.-based partners.”
This U.S. entity is a first step in Elantis’ strategy to open a physical office in the Seattle area. As a Microsoft Gold Partner, Elantis is closely aligned with Microsoft, whose headquarters is in Redmond, which is 15 miles outside of downtown Seattle. Elantis is also a Premier Partner of Nintex, a workflow management and process automation software company located in Bellevue, Washington.
“Elantis’ expansion of operations into the U.S. brings with it career opportunities for IT professionals in the Seattle area,” said Roe. “As an organization focused on people, Elantis is committed to hiring and training some of the top minds in the technology industry. Having a presence in one of the top technology hubs in the U.S. enables our team members to grow their careers while providing value to our clients.”
For more information about the U.S. subsidiary and new job openings, visit www.elantis.com.
About Elantis Solutions Inc.
Founded in 2013, Elantis is a leader in digital transformation, specializing in business process automation, enterprise content management, and business intelligence. Elantis works with customers throughout North America to create solutions that improve efficiency, lower costs, and increase competitive advantage.
Contact
Elantis Solutions Inc.
Amy Grendus
1.833.ELANTIS ext.701
www.elantis.com
