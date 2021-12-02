Beatrice D. Mangalindan Recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2021 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Menifee, CA, December 02, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Beatrice D. Mangalindan of Menifee, California has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2021 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the culinary field. These important individuals exemplify tenacity. They realize that in order to reach their goals, they must never give up and continue to strive to become influential in their profession.
About Beatrice D. Mangalindan
Beatrice Mangalindan is a self-employed chef in Menifee, California. With over 2 years experience, she is responsible for preparing Asian cuisine.
Born January 21, 1999 in Manila in the Philippines, Beatrice obtained a A.S. in Culinary Arts from Riverside Community College Culinary Academy in 2021. She is BLS CPR Certified, Caregiver California Certified, and CNA California Certified. She is also certifed as a Food Handler and Servsafe Manager.
Ms. Mangalindan is also a writer of essays and articles professionally. Her publications include "13 Reasons Why Behind the Cassette Tapes," "The Ugly Truth of Social Media," "The Misunderstandings of Psychiatric Patients," "The Changes & Conflicts between Adolescents & Peers," "Coping & Conquering Bipolar Disorder," and "Interracial Relationships within the Filipino Culture."
In her spare time, Beatrice enjoys dining out, writing, travel, and cooking.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is both an online and hardcover publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.
