Kentucky Housing Market to Hold Steady Finds HousingIQ Survey
Low housing supply and demand from investors to keep prices stable.
Lexington, KY, November 17, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Although economic concerns are tempering homebuyer enthusiasm, anticipated increases in home purchases by corporate investors will help hold the housing market steady in Kentucky, according to the October 2021 edition of the HousingIQ Survey of Kentucky REALTORS®.
Survey Highlights
43% expect house prices to increase
- 47% expect greater price-cutting
- 30% expect more houses to sell below the asking price
60% expect houses to stay on the market longer
- 48% anticipate an increase in the pace of new construction
- 42% anticipate an increase in the pace of new listings
Based on the monthly survey data, the HousingIQ/Kentucky REALTORS® Confidence Index provides a composite measure of expectations for the Kentucky housing market over the next year.
Year-over-year, the HousingIQ/Kentucky REALTORS® Confidence Index is down eight points, price expectations are down four points, and buyer power is up 20 points, reflecting overall deceleration in price growth and the red hot seller's market turning buyer friendly.
The complete report is available here: housingiq.com/housingiq-survey-of-kentucky-realtors-october-2021/
Survey Highlights
43% expect house prices to increase
- 47% expect greater price-cutting
- 30% expect more houses to sell below the asking price
60% expect houses to stay on the market longer
- 48% anticipate an increase in the pace of new construction
- 42% anticipate an increase in the pace of new listings
Based on the monthly survey data, the HousingIQ/Kentucky REALTORS® Confidence Index provides a composite measure of expectations for the Kentucky housing market over the next year.
Year-over-year, the HousingIQ/Kentucky REALTORS® Confidence Index is down eight points, price expectations are down four points, and buyer power is up 20 points, reflecting overall deceleration in price growth and the red hot seller's market turning buyer friendly.
The complete report is available here: housingiq.com/housingiq-survey-of-kentucky-realtors-october-2021/
Contact
HousingIQContact
Vidur Dhanda
413-303-9765
housingiq.com
Vidur Dhanda
413-303-9765
housingiq.com
Categories