First White Welsh Rum Released by Spirit of Wales Distillery
Spirit of Wales Distillery in Newport, Wales is proud to announce the launch of its second Welsh rum to the collection, and the first white rum for the Steeltown range of contemporary spirits. Spirit of Wales Steeltown Welsh White Rum is a contemporary crisp rum, made with molasses and layered with tropical crisp notes.
Newport, United Kingdom, November 19, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Spirit of Wales Distillery announced the newest addition to their portfolio, Steeltown Welsh White Rum, which previously lived within their distillery release collection. Spirit of Wales, The Newport distillery, created their Steeltown range as a commemoration of the Welsh.
The people of Wales inspired each premium produced spirit from the distillery, with two juxtaposed Welsh landscapes, the coal and steel industries of Wales, and the fauna and flora of the region. Steeltown White Welsh Rum is a contemporary styled molasses-based rum with crisp notes of toffee, baking spices, and oak.
A Molasses, White Rum with a Rich Velvety Finish
Spirit of Wales, Steeltown Welsh Rum is a molasses-based White Welsh Rum with Crisp notes of fresh-cut grass intermingled with deep aromas of toffee, soft baking spices, and oak. Inspired by the steel and coal workers of South Wales, a tip of the hat to the Welsh fishing industry that still feeds our nation today.
A contemporary white rum made in Newport, Wales with taste notes of sticky sweet toffee pudding from the onset, followed by vanilla custard and a cascade of complex vegetal elements and bold molasses tones. Rich laced notes of cloves and oak mouth-filling velvety finish are noticeable in this Welsh rum.
Spirit of Wales Distillery initially launched their Welsh Rum under their distillery release brand. After selling out and getting excellent reviews, they kept it as part of their Steeltown Range. Included in this range is the recently launched Steeltown Blueberry Gin to complement their award-winning Steeltown Welsh Dry Gin and Steeltown Welsh Vodka. Besides the distillery’s contemporary range of premium spirits, the distillery has crafted a range of curiosity spirits that feature under the Dragon’s Breath range.
The perfect pairing for the Spirit of Wales Steeltown Welsh White Rum is with a Fever-Tree Madagascan Cola and a lime wedge, or create the perfect Mojito with a Welsh rum twist. Spirit of Wales Steeltown products are available directly from the distillery, at markets and gin festivals around Wales, and the online store: www.spiritofwales.com.
To learn more about the Spirit of Wales Distillery and their Welsh Rum, please visit the online store or find them on social media.
About the Spirit of Wales Distillery
Spirit of Wales is a new and exciting Welsh Distillery, which operates from Newport, South Wales. The Welsh Distillery has a range of premium Welsh gins, vodkas, and Welsh rums. Discover the range of Spirit of Wales Dragon’s Breath curiosity spirits and Steeltown contemporary spirits at one Spirit of Wales’ authentic Welsh experiences. Choose from live tastings with a game of music bingo, guided distillery tours, or make a unique gin or rum at the distillery. To find out more about creating a bespoke gift or event, visit www.spiritofwales.com.
Daniel Dyer, from "The Spirit of Wales Distillery": 01633 965035 or email Claudette de Chermont at marketing@spiritofwales.com.
