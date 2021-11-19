7startup's New #fundingfriday Feature Gets Investors Matched with the Best Startups for Them
7startup connect investors with startup investment opportunities that fit their investment thesis and criteria. Sign up and get curated emails every two weeks with strong, promising investment candidates.
London, United Kingdom, November 19, 2021 --(PR.com)-- New feature announcement: 7startup's #fundingfriday connects investors and startups.
Investors can consider 7startup as investment matchmakers who won't waste time on dead-end deals and weak investment candidates.
7startup are expert startup fundraising consultants who know that finding startups that match strict (yet necessary) criteria can be difficult, time-consuming, and disheartening.
That’s why 7startup have launched a new fortnightly feature #fundingfriday.
Operating like matchmakers, intelligent investors can outline their investment thesis using a highly detailed and exclusive form and leave the hard work to 7startup's expert team. 7startup will then send strong, promising startup investment opportunities matching that criteria straight to the investor's inbox every two weeks in a curated email. The in-depth, personalised approach to startup-investor connecting ensures that investors will only be matched with ideal startups and that have been vetted by a strict, in-depth due diligence process.
Simply sign up using this form to express interest, then sit back and let the opportunities flow in.
And for even more personalised matchmaking, don't forget to schedule a call with 7startup so the team can get to know all personal investment criteria even better.
https://www.7startup.vc/press-releases/7startups-fundingfriday-matching-investors-with-the-best-startups-for-them#fundingfriday-signup
