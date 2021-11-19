Argus Broker Affiliates Announce Sale of Minnesota and Wisconsin Self Storage Portfolio
Minneapolis, MN, November 19, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Tom Flannigan, Alex Ihrke and Matt Haugen of KW Commercial Minneapolis are please to announce the sale of a 3-property portfolio. The KW team represented the seller and procured the buyer for the sale of the portfolio with locations in Minnesota and Wisconsin. The facilities consist of a total of 53,945 rentable square feet of drive-up storage providing 128 units of storage and outdoor parking. Matt, Alex and Tom are broker affiliates of the Argus Self Storage Advisors, covering Minnesota, North Dakota and Iowa.
Tom, Alex and Matt can be reached at 651-269-6307. Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors (Argus) was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, the Argus network has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.
Amy Hitchingham
800-557-8673
www.argus-selfstorage.com
