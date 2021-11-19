Argus Broker Affiliate Announces Sale of Oklahoma Self Storage Facility
Tulsa, OK, November 19, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Jared Jones, CCIM, is pleased to announce the sale of Bowman Storage, located in Lawton, OK. Bowman Storage is a stabilized 98,000 rentable square foot storage facility that was sold by the original developer to a local, private Buyer. The property has significant upside available through increased focus on revenue management strategies and capital improvements. The Buyer was seeking a value-add opportunity they could improve by leveraging upgrading operations and utilizing scale within the local market. The deal was evident of a common theme of storage investors seeking value in secondary and tertiary markets.
Jared Jones, CCIM is located in Tulsa, Oklahoma and is the Argus Self Storage Advisor broker affiliate for Oklahoma. He can be reached at 918-609-0541. Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, Argus has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.
Jared Jones, CCIM is located in Tulsa, Oklahoma and is the Argus Self Storage Advisor broker affiliate for Oklahoma. He can be reached at 918-609-0541. Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, Argus has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.
Contact
Argus Self Storage AdvisorsContact
Amy Hitchingham
800-557-8673
www.argus-selfstorage.com
Amy Hitchingham
800-557-8673
www.argus-selfstorage.com
Categories