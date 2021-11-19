Chêne Bleu Organic Wines is Giving Thanks This November with a Pop-Up Tasting Room & Wine Shop
The family-owned boutique winery will host informative, innovative events and tastings to give thanks and sample new vintages in partnership with renowned designer David Linley.
London, United Kingdom, November 19, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Award-winning French winery Chêne Bleu is hosting a pop-up tasting room and wine shop at the Linley Showroom on Pimlico Road in London, bringing a taste of Provence to the UK. The private tastings will start on Monday, 22 November and run through Saturday, 27 November from 10am-6pm every day. Celebrate this festive time with private tastings, complimentary delivery to any UK address, access to unique collections of Chêne Bleu wines and LINLEY gifts, and luxury wine and gift hampers.
During the “Giving Thanks” pop-up residence, Chêne Bleu will be offering new vintage tastings of their full range of critically acclaimed wines: Le Rosé, Abélard and Héloïse, the flagship white, Aliot, and the ever-popular Astralabe and Viognier, all of which will be available to purchase or order at the event. The temporary tasting room will be located in the stunning LINLEY Showroom flagship store in Belgravia. Visitors can discover the wines and explore famed furniture designer David Linley’s full collection, just in time for the holiday season.
Visitors can meet with Nicole Rolet, Principal of Chêne Bleu, Bryan Houde, Director of Private Client Sales, and Karen Glennon, Director of Hospitality at La Verrière, the medieval priory where Chêne Bleu is produced, which has been converted into an award-winning eco-conscious luxury guest house and rental estate, www.laverriere.com.
“Since it’s not easy for wine enthusiasts from the UK to visit us at our winery in the South of France at the moment, we are excited to bring a taste of Provence to London this November,” said Nicole Rolet. “Throughout the five days we will be showcasing our family’s organic and sustainably-made wines while giving thanks as we lead into the holiday season.”
David Linley, 2nd Earl of Snowdon, son of Princess Margaret and former chairman of Christie’s, is one of the most renowned British furniture makers and designers. His timeless collectible pieces and bespoke works are found in the most discriminating homes around the world and include a collection of elegant wine accessories and glassware that we’ve paired with our wines and will be available for purchase at the pop-up.
The Linley Showroom is located on 60 Pimlico Rd, London SW1W 8LP. Access to the pop-up tasting room is free, and walk-ins are welcome but with limited capacity, it is recommended that visitors book a private tasting online at: https://www.chenebleu.com/linley.
About Chêne Bleu
Chêne Bleu is an organic winery situated on an ancient site in the up-and-coming Ventoux wine region of Southern France. The Chêne Bleu estate, La Verrière, enjoys an unusual juxtaposition of southerly location and pronounced altitude, resulting in rich flavours and textures typical of the Southern Rhône, along with the freshness and finesse more characteristic of the cooler climate Northern Rhône. Its position on the side of the ridge of Europe’s tectonic plate lends a distinctive and elegant minerality to the wines. The estate’s pioneering ecology-minded organic, biodynamic and sustainable practices are aimed at preserving the pristine natural environment but also the well-being of consumers who shun chemicals and artificial ingredients in their wines. These unique factors work together to produce vines that flourish and vintages that are in complete respect of nature yet remain elegant, refined, and complex. The Chêne Bleu portfolio includes two flagship red wines, Abélard and Héloïse, the flagship white wine, Aliot, the gastronomic Le Rosé, Viognier and Astralabe. For more information on Chêne Bleu visit www.chenebleu.com and www.laverriere.com.
About LINLEY
David Linley founded his eponymous brand LINLEY in 1985 with the aim of designing and manufacturing furniture of the highest quality, encompassing Retail, Architectural Interior Design, Bespoke as well as Fitted Kitchens & Cabinetry.
30 years on, the now well-established British design company LINLEY creates bespoke furniture, interiors, collectable pieces and luxury gifts and accessories that showcase the finest British design and craftsmanship. Over the years, LINLEY has gained a reputation as a leader of modern marquetry creating beautifully unique products using woods and inlay in an imaginative, distinctive way.
During the “Giving Thanks” pop-up residence, Chêne Bleu will be offering new vintage tastings of their full range of critically acclaimed wines: Le Rosé, Abélard and Héloïse, the flagship white, Aliot, and the ever-popular Astralabe and Viognier, all of which will be available to purchase or order at the event. The temporary tasting room will be located in the stunning LINLEY Showroom flagship store in Belgravia. Visitors can discover the wines and explore famed furniture designer David Linley’s full collection, just in time for the holiday season.
Visitors can meet with Nicole Rolet, Principal of Chêne Bleu, Bryan Houde, Director of Private Client Sales, and Karen Glennon, Director of Hospitality at La Verrière, the medieval priory where Chêne Bleu is produced, which has been converted into an award-winning eco-conscious luxury guest house and rental estate, www.laverriere.com.
“Since it’s not easy for wine enthusiasts from the UK to visit us at our winery in the South of France at the moment, we are excited to bring a taste of Provence to London this November,” said Nicole Rolet. “Throughout the five days we will be showcasing our family’s organic and sustainably-made wines while giving thanks as we lead into the holiday season.”
David Linley, 2nd Earl of Snowdon, son of Princess Margaret and former chairman of Christie’s, is one of the most renowned British furniture makers and designers. His timeless collectible pieces and bespoke works are found in the most discriminating homes around the world and include a collection of elegant wine accessories and glassware that we’ve paired with our wines and will be available for purchase at the pop-up.
The Linley Showroom is located on 60 Pimlico Rd, London SW1W 8LP. Access to the pop-up tasting room is free, and walk-ins are welcome but with limited capacity, it is recommended that visitors book a private tasting online at: https://www.chenebleu.com/linley.
About Chêne Bleu
Chêne Bleu is an organic winery situated on an ancient site in the up-and-coming Ventoux wine region of Southern France. The Chêne Bleu estate, La Verrière, enjoys an unusual juxtaposition of southerly location and pronounced altitude, resulting in rich flavours and textures typical of the Southern Rhône, along with the freshness and finesse more characteristic of the cooler climate Northern Rhône. Its position on the side of the ridge of Europe’s tectonic plate lends a distinctive and elegant minerality to the wines. The estate’s pioneering ecology-minded organic, biodynamic and sustainable practices are aimed at preserving the pristine natural environment but also the well-being of consumers who shun chemicals and artificial ingredients in their wines. These unique factors work together to produce vines that flourish and vintages that are in complete respect of nature yet remain elegant, refined, and complex. The Chêne Bleu portfolio includes two flagship red wines, Abélard and Héloïse, the flagship white wine, Aliot, the gastronomic Le Rosé, Viognier and Astralabe. For more information on Chêne Bleu visit www.chenebleu.com and www.laverriere.com.
About LINLEY
David Linley founded his eponymous brand LINLEY in 1985 with the aim of designing and manufacturing furniture of the highest quality, encompassing Retail, Architectural Interior Design, Bespoke as well as Fitted Kitchens & Cabinetry.
30 years on, the now well-established British design company LINLEY creates bespoke furniture, interiors, collectable pieces and luxury gifts and accessories that showcase the finest British design and craftsmanship. Over the years, LINLEY has gained a reputation as a leader of modern marquetry creating beautifully unique products using woods and inlay in an imaginative, distinctive way.
Contact
Chêne Bleu WineContact
Bryan Houde
+447510523256
www.chenebleu.com
Bryan Houde
+447510523256
www.chenebleu.com
Categories