Brooklyn Outdoor Recognized as 2021 Best Culture Innovator by Kudos
Detroit, MI, November 19, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Brooklyn Outdoor is proud to announce that they’ve received a Best Culture Award presented by Canadian HR Technology company, Kudos®. These awards recognize organizations dedicated to creating great workplace cultures through efforts to improve employee recognition, employee engagement and overall employee experience.
“Congratulations to all the Best Culture Award winners,” said Muni Boga CEO and Co-Founder at Kudos®. “There’s no denying the unprecedented challenges HR Leaders have faced in the last two years. The challenges persist, and organizations are now navigating massive shifts in work environments, the Great Resignation, and a competitive war on talent. This year’s award-winners are truly at the top of their game, putting people and culture first with tools like Kudos® to support their organizational goals; the results they are seeing are remarkable.”
About Brooklyn Outdoor:
Brooklyn Outdoor is the only Detroit-based independent outdoor advertising agency with national coverage. The company was founded in 2013 and has subsequently emerged as a national and regional force in the outdoor advertising industry with satellite offices and full-time sales representatives in Detroit, Chicago, and Los Angeles with coverage coast-to-coast. Brooklyn Outdoor is a certified WBE and DBE.
About Kudos®
Kudos® is an employee engagement, culture, and analytics platform, that harnesses the power of peer-to-peer recognition, values reinforcement, and open communication to help organizations boost employee engagement, reduce turnover, improve culture, and drive productivity and performance. Kudos® uses unique proprietary methodologies to deliver essential people analytics on culture, performance, equity, and inclusion, providing organizations with deep insights and a clear understanding of their workforce. Based in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, the Kudos® platform is used in over 80 countries on six continents in a wide variety of industries and languages.
Lauren Van Haaren
248-705-6085
www.brooklynoutdoor.com
