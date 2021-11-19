Axiomtek Presents High-Performance In-Vehicle Fanless Embedded System – UST510-52B-FL
The compact and robust UST510-52B-FL delivers unparalleled reliability and rich features for in-vehicle applications including NVR, onboard security surveillance, vehicle controls, fleet monitoring and onboard passenger infotainment systems.
City of Industry, CA, November 19, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Axiomtek, a leading designer and manufacturer of innovative and reliable high performance industrial computer products, is proud to introduce the UST510-52B-FL. The E-Mark certified in-vehicle embedded system is powered by the LGA1151 Intel® Xeon®, 9th/8th generation Intel® Core™ i7/i5/i3, Celeron® or Pentium® processor (codename: Coffee Lake) with up to 65W TDP and has the Intel® C246 chipset. Its Smart Ignition power control protects vehicle batteries from unstable voltages. The UST510-52B-FL features eight RJ-45 PoE connectors and is designed for in-vehicle applications.
The UST510-52B-FL supports eight RJ-45 GbE PoE outputs with its internal PoE PSU solution which generates 90 watts of PoE power. Two HDMI and VGA ports enable three surveillance monitors to provide drivers and commuters with timely safety warnings. The system has a wide temperature range of -40°C to 70°C and vibration of up to 3 Grms. It also has two power modes: 12 and 24 VDC automotive power input with Smart Ignition or a wide-range 9 to 36V DC power input.
Axiomtek’s UST510-52B-FL supports rich I/O interfaces and comes with two 260-pin DDR4-2666 SO-DIMM slots for up to 64GB of non-ECC/ECC memory. It offers one full-size PCIe Mini Card slot for mSATA/USB/PCIe and one half-size PCIe Mini Card slot with support for mSATA/USB. It also features one M.2 Key E 2230 and one M.2 Key B 3050/3042 for wireless communication modules and two SIM card slots for 5G radio connectivity. Two flexible I/O windows for CAN Bus, LAN, DIO are included.
“The UST510-52B-FL’s user-friendly design, enhanced security, rugged reliability, and excellent performance are ideal for in-vehicle applications,” says Violet Hsu, product manager of Axiomtek’s Embedded System Division. “It offers I/O windows for flexibility and extendibility. Additionally, it supports Axiomtek’s AXView remote-monitoring software.”
For more information, please visit us.axiomtek.com or contact us at solutions@axiomtek.com.
About Axiomtek
Axiomtek designs and manufactures a wide range of industrial computer solutions such as single board computers, embedded systems, IoT gateway devices, touch panel computers, digital signage, network appliances, gaming and retail/POS/Kiosks.
Axiomtek USA headquarters is located in City of Industry, California. Established in 1994, the subsidiary incorporates product integration, logistics and a wide range of services including design assistance. Axiomtek Systems in Methuen, MA, the company’s eastern location, has added a high level of expertise in COTS integration, design engineering, and value-added services to Axiomtek USA’s comprehensive suite of capabilities.
