Lowkey Apparel to Open First Retail Store in L.A.

Online streetwear company Lowkey Apparel will take sales to the streets this November with the opening of the brand's first brick-and-mortar clothing store in L.A. The new locale will represent the popular wants and needs of the local South Bay Los Angeles community. At Lowkey, you'll find new clothes from brands like New Era, '47, Levis, Dickes, Pro Club, Champion, Cookies SF, Vans, and more at the best of retail prices.