Lowkey Apparel to Open First Retail Store in L.A.
Torrance, CA, November 19, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Online streetwear company Lowkey Apparel will take sales to the streets this November with the opening of the brand's first brick-and-mortar clothing store in L.A. The grand opening event will take place on the weekend of November 19, 2021, in Torrance, California with several exclusive sales events following up to the date. While the brand was born of humble beginnings, Lowkey Apparel has quickly become a popular hub for locals looking to express their interests through fashion.
The company's Creative Manager, Joseph Michael, built the brand out of a deep understanding of culture and an understanding of what drives people to California from all parts of the world. Being Lowkey isn’t just how you dress, but maybe an artist or the music you're into, and Lowkey is a framework for how the everyday person lives their life.
The new locale will represent the popular wants and needs of the local South Bay Los Angeles community. Joseph Michael adds, “Our customers want chill vibes and good lives, and they're interested in more than fashion. They love fashion, but it's also about representing their neighborhood, sports teams, travel, street art, and just being excited about the world.” More information on the company and the event can be found at lowkeyapparel.us, and also on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.
The store opening festivities will kick off on November 19, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at 4015 W 182nd St, Torrance, CA 90504.
