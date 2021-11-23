Composer Nathan Felix Presents Two Operas in One Night at Timucua
Composer Nathan Felix presents the Florida premieres of two of his chamber operas, The War Bride & Ribas-Dominicci live and in-person at Timucua on Friday December 10th in Orlando Florida.
Orlando, FL, November 23, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Composer Nathan Felix presents the Florida premieres of two of his chamber operas, The War Bride & Ribas-Dominicci live and in-person at Timucua on Friday December 10th in Orlando Florida. Both chamber operas will be performed in tandem at 7pm and again at 9pm and feature a mix of local and national talent lead by Molly Ann Anderson and Pedro Carreras, Jr. in The War Bride and Sarah Purser, Mark Cotton and Jacob Pence in Ribas-Dominicci.
The War Bride is a short opera that follows a WWII bride, Jean Groundsell Contreras, from Britain as she faces new challenges as an immigrant in the USA in the 1940’s. The audience follows Jean as she migrates to America by entering New York on the SS Saturnia and then down to the border of Texas and Mexico by train, where she witnesses the beautiful landscapes the country has to offer. Jean faces challenges of a new culture in Nuevo Laredo and she worries if her children and grandchildren will face the discrimination she endured.
Ribas-Dominicci is a chamber opera based on the true story of Air Force hero Fernando Luis Ribas-Dominicci, whose fighter jet was shot down near Libya in April, 1986, during Operation El Dorado Canyon. Ultimately, Ribas-Dominicci is a 25 minute, 3-act, opera about love, valor and sacrifice.
Tickets are on sale at Timucua’s website for $25, $12.50 for military/students/frontline and $5 for virtual. The ensemble is led by conductor Ethan Lolley and includes Emily McGloughlin (violin), Andreas Volmer (violin), Jean-Marie Glazer (cello), Julian Bond (piano) and The Orlando Contemporary Chamber Orchestra’s very own VoxOCCO choir.
For more information or to schedule an interview, please contact Nathan Felix via his website Electrochestral
Who: Nathan Felix
What: Ribas-Dominicci & The War Bride
When: Friday December 10th 2021
Where: Timucua Arts Foundation - 2000 S Summerlin Ave, Orlando, FL 32806
About Nathan Felix:
Nathan Felix (born 1981) is a Mexican-American, music composer known for his immersive operas and experimental films. His music has premiered in Bulgaria, Portugal, Spain, Denmark, Mongolia and the United States and his music has been featured on the BBC, MTV, NPR & PBS.
His first large work for orchestra was featured by the BBC and later made into a documentary titled, The Curse & The Symphony. The award winning documentary screened at 52 film festivals, and was distributed by Gaiam TV. Felix was featured on PBS and nominated for a Lonestar Emmy for work on his 6-Piano project in which he restored six pianos for a concert featuring two new pieces. After the concert, Felix donated the pianos to schools in lower income neighborhoods in Austin. The 6 Piano Project has since been commissioned in San Antonio (2016), Barcelona (2017), Melbourne (2017) and Houston (2019).
