Future Lighting Solutions Narrow-Band Phosphor Portfolio Includes LEDs Achieving Over 200 lm/W at 90 CRI
Future Lighting Solutions is offering new narrow-band phosphor technology to its customers.
Pointe Claire, Quebec, Canada, November 20, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Future Lighting Solutions, a division of Future Electronics, is featuring their narrow-band phosphor technology portfolio which includes LEDs achieving over 200lm/W at 90 CRI.
Narrow-band phosphor technology ensures LED manufacturers have the right spectral content where it matters most, allowing them to tightly control the spectrum of the LEDs and improve color rendering metrics without compromising on certain design adjustments that would reduce efficacy.
Through the enhanced narrow-band product lineup, industry expertise and system solutions, Future Lighting Solutions is enabling lighting OEMs to:
- Achieve required efficacy while meeting color rendition and lifetime metrics
- Meet connectivity requirements with dim-to-off or ANSI C137.4-compliant drivers
- Show low flicker for both static and tunable white fixtures
- Have excellent glare control with off-the-shelf optics
To learn more about Future Lighting Solutions narrow-band phosphor technology, visit https://www.futureelectronics.com/our-solutions/lighting-solutions/narrow-band-phosphor-technology.
Future Lighting Solutions, a division of Future Electronics, is a leading provider of solid-state lighting technologies, engineering expertise and online simulation and design tools. Their mission is to facilitate application development and accelerate customers' time to market. To discover their comprehensive portfolio of LED system components and integrated solutions, visit www.futureelectronics.com/our-solutions/lighting-solutions.
About Future Electronics
Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a very extensive variety of electronic components. Founded by Robert G. Miller in 1968, Future Electronics believes its 5500 employees are its greatest asset, with 170 offices in 44 countries. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future's mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.
Media contact:
Claudio Caporicci
Global Director Marketing Communications & Advertising
Future Electronics
www.FutureElectronics.com
+1 514-694-7710
Claudio.Caporicci@FutureElectronics.com
