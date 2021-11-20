Innomaint Exhibits in India’s Premier International Acmee 2021 Event
Chennai, India, November 20, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Innomaint exhibits in India’s Premier International machine tools Exhibition at Chennai Trade Centre slated to be held on Dec 9 to 13, 2021. Meet experts at Booth Number: B58 and discover how to manage all types of industrial assets conveniently from a mobile app at any time without stepping out of the comfort of cubicle or while on the move.
Pre register the participation in the event via https://www.innomaint.com/acmee-event-registration/
What is ACMEE
ACMEE is an UFI Approved International Event. UFI is the Global Association of the Exhibition Industry based in Paris, France. UFI's Accreditation approves the quality and global recognition for the event. For more details visit : www.ufi.org
What to Expect at the ACMEE 2021 Show
Meet Leaders across the globe who specialize in machine tools & vendors from various industrial units to know how the unique features of their product/service can benefit any organization.
Explore how digital solutions can help to automate modern approaches to industrial operations such as OCR, QR code scan, Additive Manufacturing, IoT solutions, Condition based maintenance etc !
Learn the strong reasons behind the current trend of automation and cloud storage.
What can you expect at Booth No: B58 - Innomaint
Meet experts from Innomaint at Booth Number B58 to gain clarity on how Enterprise Asset Management intelligent automation solution can alleviate pain points specific to industrial maintenance such as Difficulties in interpretation of work instructions, Issues in knowledge retention amid high attrition rates, managing & connecting unskilled labour with industrial processes etc.
Latest Innomaint features are:
Easy WorkOrder retrieval & full service history by scanning a QR code pasted on the asset.
OEE Monitoring to optimize the production process by measuring the level of productivity of an asset covering availability, performance and quality.
Inventory Management for striking right stock levels with minimum re-order level alerts and locating spares easier on need.
Interactive 2D Floor plans to visualize assets and trigger schedules from a single site map.
Building a Smart Factory using new age IoT Solutions such as Energy Monitoring, PCM etc
Procurement Management for automatic generation of best purchase orders based on need.
Address all the stages of an Asset’s Life Cycle right from procurement to disposal.
Asset Tracking with BLE Beacon for live updates of assets in constant move within the building.
Pre register the participation in the event via https://www.innomaint.com/acmee-event-registration/
What is ACMEE
ACMEE is an UFI Approved International Event. UFI is the Global Association of the Exhibition Industry based in Paris, France. UFI's Accreditation approves the quality and global recognition for the event. For more details visit : www.ufi.org
What to Expect at the ACMEE 2021 Show
Meet Leaders across the globe who specialize in machine tools & vendors from various industrial units to know how the unique features of their product/service can benefit any organization.
Explore how digital solutions can help to automate modern approaches to industrial operations such as OCR, QR code scan, Additive Manufacturing, IoT solutions, Condition based maintenance etc !
Learn the strong reasons behind the current trend of automation and cloud storage.
What can you expect at Booth No: B58 - Innomaint
Meet experts from Innomaint at Booth Number B58 to gain clarity on how Enterprise Asset Management intelligent automation solution can alleviate pain points specific to industrial maintenance such as Difficulties in interpretation of work instructions, Issues in knowledge retention amid high attrition rates, managing & connecting unskilled labour with industrial processes etc.
Latest Innomaint features are:
Easy WorkOrder retrieval & full service history by scanning a QR code pasted on the asset.
OEE Monitoring to optimize the production process by measuring the level of productivity of an asset covering availability, performance and quality.
Inventory Management for striking right stock levels with minimum re-order level alerts and locating spares easier on need.
Interactive 2D Floor plans to visualize assets and trigger schedules from a single site map.
Building a Smart Factory using new age IoT Solutions such as Energy Monitoring, PCM etc
Procurement Management for automatic generation of best purchase orders based on need.
Address all the stages of an Asset’s Life Cycle right from procurement to disposal.
Asset Tracking with BLE Beacon for live updates of assets in constant move within the building.
Contact
Innomaint CMMSContact
Yadhavan Dharmarajan
+917539978399
www.innomaint.com
Yadhavan Dharmarajan
+917539978399
www.innomaint.com
Categories