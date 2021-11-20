CS Odessa Announces the Release of ConceptDraw OFFICE v8 for Windows and macOS
ConceptDraw OFFICE v8 provides knowledge workers, educators, consultants, and project managers with the latest versions of market-leading business diagramming software, mind mapping, and project management tools.
Odessa, Ukraine, November 20, 2021 --(PR.com)-- CS Odessa announces the release of the next generation of its popular business graphic software suite - ConceptDraw OFFICE v8.
The latest edition of the ConceptDraw OFFICE software suite provides business professionals with advanced features for each of its components and enhanced access to integrated solutions for business diagramming, mind mapping, and project management. ConceptDraw OFFICE v8 contains a number of enhancements to help professionals visualize, maintain, and communicate all aspects of business workflows even more efficiently.
ConceptDraw OFFICE v8 provides new and improved versions of each of the three popular ConceptDraw applications that provide intelligent workers, educators, consultants, and project managers with visual support to manage business and processes; and assistance in graphical communication of information and data.
Gregory Zhukov, CEO of CS Odessa, comments, “The latest release of ConceptDraw OFFICE is based on market trends and user reactions. This ensures that ConceptDraw software continues to be the leading tool ever used to create business visuals for increased productivity and clarity.” Gregory Zhukov, further states, “We position CS Odessa as a user-oriented developer that endeavors to support people in moving their business forward.”
ConceptDraw DIAGRAM v15 supports exporting PDF layers on Windows. Using PDF layers is a good way to control the visibility of document content. The new raster adjustment tool lets you control the brightness, contrast, shadows, gamma, and color saturation of bitmaps.
ConceptDraw MINDMAP v13 introduces new functionality for working with custom filters. You can change the filter conditions to search by topic content: icons, callouts, hyperlinks, and project task data. Enhanced compatibility with MS® Office allows you to export multi-page mind maps, including images, to MS® Word.
ConceptDraw PROJECT v12 now includes the possibility to generate a tabular project report based on a custom Excel template. Using the Report Builder tool, one can easily build custom templates for project reports based on the project file data.
ConceptDraw OFFICE v8 is compatible with the latest versions of both Windows OS and macOS, including just released macOS 12 (Monterey). It includes ConceptDraw DIAGRAM v15, ConceptDraw MINDMAP v13, ConceptDraw PROJECT v12, and retails for $299US with all its components available in a suite and individually.
ConceptDraw DIAGRAM v15 — business graphics and diagramming product (compatible with MS Visio file format).
https://www.conceptdraw.com/products/drawing-tool
ConceptDraw MINDMAP v13 — brainstorming, planning, and mind mapping software (compatible with MS Office file formats).
https://www.conceptdraw.com/products/mind-map
ConceptDraw PROJECT v12 — project and resource management tool (compatible with MS Project file format).
https://www.conceptdraw.com/products/project-management-software
ConceptDraw OFFICE v8 — powerful business performance management software suite that contains the entire ConceptDraw Product line.
https://www.conceptdraw.com/products/office
Solutions — the collection of task-oriented add-ons designed to provide business performance increasing solutions for all ConceptDraw products.
https://www.conceptdraw.com/solution-park
Operating Systems Supported
macOS 10.15 (Catalina), 11 (Big Sur), and 12 (Monterey)
Windows 8.1 and 10 (64-bit certified)
Contact
Anna Korlyakova
+1 (877) 441-1150
www.conceptdraw.com
