Spencer Savings Bank Closes on Merger with Mariner’s Bank
Elmwood Park, NJ, November 20, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Spencer Savings Bank, SLA today announced the closing of its merger with Edgewater-based Mariner’s Bank in an all-cash transaction.
With this merger, Spencer added six full-service branch offices to its existing 20 financial centers located throughout New Jersey. The Mariner’s Bank locations are concentrated in Bergen County where Spencer was originally founded and has a significant presence over its 100-year history.
“We are pleased to be joining two community-focused banks that share a deep commitment to its customers and local communities,” stated Jose B. Guerrero, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Spencer Savings Bank. “After months of planning and hard work, we are excited to officially welcome both the Mariner’s Bank team and customers to Spencer! The merger provides growth opportunities for both and positions Spencer well for continued success.”
As of September 30, 2021 Mariner’s Bank reported $435.3 million in total assets, $334.1 million in loans and $391.1 million in deposits. The merger will grow Spencer to approximately $4.0 billion in assets, $3.1 billion in loans, and $3.2 billion in deposits with 26 branches in New Jersey.
“With Spencer having such a strong presence in the Bergen County market and northern New Jersey, we plan to expand existing and develop new consumer and business relationships that will complement our local emphasis on serving our communities,” added Guerrero. “We are also very fortunate to retain many of Mariner’s staff members which will help with the transition.” Full integration of Mariner’s systems is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2022.
Spencer was advised in this transaction by the investment banking firm of Piper Sandler & Co. and represented by the law firm of Locke Lord LLP. Mariner’s Bank was advised by The Kafafian Group and represented by the law firm of Windels Marx Lane & Mittendorf, LLP.
About Spencer Savings Bank, SLA
Spencer Savings Bank, SLA, headquartered in Elmwood Park, New Jersey, is a full service, mutually organized and operated, community bank that has been serving its local communities with integrity and pride for over 100 years. Spencer, serving consumers and businesses, operates 26 branches across New Jersey. For additional information about Spencer Savings Bank, SLA, please visit http://www.spencersavings.com.
For more information, contact:
Anita Guerrero (SSB): 201-703-3800 x 8421
VP, Corporate Communications Director
