New Workstyle Launch in Boston Offers Dynamic Co-Working Space
Boston, MA, November 20, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Workstyle Flexible Spaces, an entity of Boxer Property is thrilled to announce the completion of a new Workstyle space at 85 Swanson Road. The newly renovated space brings approximately 22,610 RSF of private offices, huddle rooms, and modern lounges to the Boxer managed property. The co-working spaces range from 150 square foot private offices to 5,000 square foot enterprise spaces.
85 Swanson Road is conveniently located just off I-495’s Exit 28 on Route 111, just minutes from Route 2, the Massachusetts Turnpike, Route 3 and I-93. Numerous restaurants, dry cleaners, day care and other amenities abound within a three-mile radius. The Manchester-Boston Airport and Logan International are less than an hour’s drive away.
Large-scale organizations are seeing a rise in employee productivity; due to the shift from a centrally headquartered office to a more decentralized hybrid setup. As a result, there is an increased need for private offices, low cost flexible space, and modern designs to promote creativity. Marc el-Khouri, Director of Workstyle at Boxer Property, commented about the renovations, “we are very excited to offer competitive rental rates and upscale amenities to Boston’s west metropolitan area.” el-Khouri also mentioned future development plans, “We continue to grow our Workstyle family with increased collaboration bridging across property boundaries within the Workstyle, especially with our 67 Forest Street sister property in Marlborough, Massachusetts, which is also currently undergoing a 6,700 square foot Workstyle expansion.” Customers will also enjoy gym access, coffee lounge, complimentary WIFI, conference facilities, and on-site management.
About Workstyle Flexible Spaces
Workstyle flexible and collaborative spaces are Boxer Property’s signature hybrid of co-working and private offices that provide startups and small business owners the opportunity to rent individual spaces at a fraction of the cost of a traditional office space. With over 60 locations nationwide, Workstyle members have full access to other Workstyle facilities, giving them the ability to work from any of our locations.
About Boxer Property
Boxer Property is celebrating over 29 years as an innovative commercial real estate investment and management company. Boxer Property Management Corporation is a privately held firm based in Houston that manages, leases, and administers retail, medical, hospitality and office properties with over 15 million square feet across more than 140 locations, nationwide. For more information, visit BoxerProperty.com
