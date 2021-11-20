Haiti International Friendship ARC to Set Up Emergency Communications Network
ARDC grant will enable the club to set up HF stations to provide emergency communications to remote areas cut off by the August 2021 earthquake.
San Diego, CA, November 20, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The magnitude 7.2 earthquake that struck Haiti on August 14, 2021 has shown that there is an urgent need for better emergency communications in the nation. The earthquake completely cut off communications to some areas of the country, and emergency responders were unable to get information on the extent of the damages and what supplies and equipment were needed. This lack of communications capability hindered the ability of responders to deal with the humanitarian crisis.
In order to help deal with this disaster and future disasters, the Haiti International Friendship Amateur Radio Club (HIFARC), in coordination with the Radio Club d’Haiti, plans to set up a shortwave (HF) emergency communications network. Haitian amateurs have identified six sites where stations could be located, and HIFARC plans to provide this equipment and the personnel to set up the stations.
To fund this project, Amateur Radio Digital Communications (ARDC) awarded HIFARC $14,864. These funds will allow HIFARC to outfit each of the six stations with a small generator, an HF transceiver, a power supply, and a wire antenna. The grant includes shipping costs from the USA to the six destinations in Haiti.
About Haiti International Friendship Amateur Radio Club
Haiti International Friendship Amateur Radio Club (HIFARC) is a charitable organization whose mission is to foster international friendship and support amateur radio in Haiti. The organization includes members from 18 different countries, who promote the amateur radio ideal of international goodwill. Working closely the Radio Club d’Haiti (RCH), HIFARC helps train new hams and to bolster the emergency communications network there. Learn more about HIFARC at https://www.facebook.com/HIFARC/.
About ARDC
Amateur Radio Digital Communications (ARDC) is a California-based foundation with roots in amateur radio and the technology of internet communication. The organization got its start by managing allocations of the AMPRNet address space, which is designated to licensed amateur radio operators worldwide. Additionally, ARDC makes grants to projects and organizations that follow amateur radio’s practice and tradition of technical experimentation in both amateur radio and digital communication science. Such experimentation has led to broad advances for the benefit of the general public, including the mobile phone and wireless internet technology. ARDC envisions a world where all such technology is available through open source hardware and software, and where anyone has the ability to innovate upon it. Learn more about ARDC at https://www.ampr.org.
