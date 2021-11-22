WestBridge, Inc. Celebrates New Era in Mental Illness and Addiction Recovery
To celebrate the many success stories of participants and alumni, and commemorate its 20th anniversary, WestBridge will be holding a virtual celebration on November 30, 2021.
Manchester, NH, November 22, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The event will feature multiple speakers including former New Hampshire Supreme Court Chief Justice John Broderick, who is now the Senior Director of Public Affairs at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health and a mental health advocate, and Ken Norton, Executive Director of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, New Hampshire.
Twenty plus years ago, the son of WestBridge’s founding family, who has a serious mental illness and co-occurring substance use disorder, was not sustaining recovery despite multiple treatment episodes. After networking with doctors and researchers, the founders established WestBridge on behalf of their son and others impacted by serious mental illness and substance use. Since then, WestBridge has helped hundreds of men and families to sustain long term recovery via a community integration model. For example, a family member of one of the WestBridge alumni expressed a sentiment shared by many: “WestBridge restored our hope for our son, and gave us hope for the improvement of the mental health care system.” WestBridge’s independently verified treatment outcomes are also published in an international journal.
Norton notes... Using evidence based practices and looking holistically at individuals’ social, educational, vocational as well as treatment goals, WestBridge has created successful residential and outpatient programming where men find intentional communities focused on recovery and wellness.” When speaking with WestBridge, Broderick said, “What you do at WestBridge is so fundamentally important, and you are changing lives... When you help one person…you help all the people that love them. It multiplies rapidly and it makes them feel whole and accepted.”
Event proceeds will support the WestBridge Recovery Opportunity Fund, which helps men with demonstrated financial need continue their treatment at WestBridge. Find out more about this event and the WestBridge Recovery Opportunity Fund at: https://www.recoveryopportunityfund.org/.
WestBridge is a CARF accredited non-profit organization, founded in 2001, dedicated to supporting the long-term recovery of adult men and their families that experience co-occurring mental illness and substance use disorders. WestBridge provides both residential treatment and community-based outpatient treatment using evidence-based practices that have been proven to work. The integrated treatment model addresses both disorders concurrently, in the same setting, by the same team. WestBridge also embraces families throughout the process, helping them to learn, communicate and become trusting partners in recovery. WestBridge has supported hundreds of men and their families across two decades.
WestBridge invites you to learn more about their unique program and the importance of providing evidence-based treatment to those who struggle with co-occurring mental illness and substance use. For more information, please contact: Jennifer Villandry, LICSW – Director of Business Development.
Tel: 800-889-7871
e-mail: jvillandry@westbridge.org
website: https://www.westbridge.org
