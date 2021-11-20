Intuitive Healer, Dr. Mom, Publishes Book Inspired by Granddaughter

Recent release, "It's a Beautiful Night" from Covenant Books author, Deborah Kitt, is a dazzling short read that teaches children to appreciate the mesmerizing beauty of the night, for God's everlasting love for us shines even in the darkness. Kitt is an intuitive healer. Her new book, "It's a Beautiful Night," was inspired by the birth of her first granddaughter, Corinne, who lives in Japan. The book brings an energy of love and healing to all who read and listen to the accompanying song.