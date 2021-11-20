Nancy Barkley Closing Keynote Speaker at Destination Wedding Congress in Rhodes, Greece
Nancy Barkley presents one of the most popular, well-received and most talked about session to delegates from 40 countries.
Philadelphia, PA, November 20, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Nancy Barkley's session on "Exploring Luxury Romance Travel" was a massive success. The audience were enthralled by the way she put forward her insights on
the rapidly growing industry of romance travel and tips on the top trends of honeymoon planning along with highlighting the role of a wedding planner as the facilitator and influencer so brilliantly. They had a lot to take away from the experiences she shared, and that absolutely stole the show, and these unique elements in a session is what makes all the difference.
Barkley's willingness to share her time and pearls of wisdom made all the difference. Her unconditional support and enthusiasm was one of the major driving forces that led to the success of the 7th Annual Destination Wedding Planners Congress.
Nancy Barkley is the owner and founder of Honeymoons and Get-A-Ways based in Philadelphia, PA USA. She has been dedicated to the hospitality industry for over 25 years with International Romance Travel being her niche. Planning destination weddings for about 25 years, you can definitely call her a pro. She has produced countless global weddings, honeymoons, elopements and vow renewals.
