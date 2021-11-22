L.L.Bean President and CEO Discussed Challenges Facing Today’s Businesses at Husson University’s Distinguished Speaker Series
The second installment of Husson University’s Distinguished Speaker Series took place on November 18, 2021 and featured L.L.Bean President and CEO Stephen Smith. The purpose of Husson University’s new Distinguished Speaker Series is to educate students, alumni and community members on the challenges facing businesses and related professions. The event was sponsored by Husson’s College of Business, the largest College of Business in Maine.
Bangor, ME, November 22, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The second installment of Husson University’s Distinguished Speaker Series featured L.L.Bean President and CEO Stephen Smith. His presentation took place on Thursday, November 18, 2021 from 12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. at Husson’s Richard E. Dyke Center for Family Business.
“Steve’s work experience has included everything from positions at one of the nation’s premier advertising agencies to holding senior leadership positions at the number one ranked company in the Fortune 500,” said Dr. Lynne Coy-Ogan, senior vice president for academic affairs and provost at Husson. “We appreciated his willingness to share his experiences and insights with our students. Hearing directly from a chief executive officer who has led organizations to success enriched the education of our College of Business students.”
The purpose of Husson University’s new Distinguished Speaker Series is to educate students, alumni and community members on the challenges facing businesses and related professions. In addition, this series is designed to inspire those who will become our future leaders. Launched in September of 2021, in conjunction with the opening of Husson’s new College of Business building, this series includes dynamic speakers from a variety of disciplines ranging from banking, manufacturing, government and security, to management, marketing and more.
“As the home of Maine’s largest College of Business, Husson University is the natural choice for a speaker series that features so many of the nation’s leading professionals,” said Marie Hansen, JD, PhD, SHRM-SCP, dean of the College of Business. “In addition to furthering the education of our students, gatherings like this provide an opportunity for members of the public to hear directly from influential members of the business community and government who affect our national, state and local economy. Students and other audience members heard about the history of L.L.Bean and Steve Smith’s personal journey into leadership along with lessons he learned along the way.”
Every event in the Distinguished Speaker Series is free and open to the public. Due to concerns about COVID-19, seating was limited.
For more than 120 years, Husson University has shown its adaptability and strength in delivering educational programs that prepare future leaders to handle the challenges of tomorrow through innovative undergraduate and graduate degrees. With a commitment to delivering affordable classroom, online and experiential learning opportunities, Husson University has come to represent a superior value in higher education. Learn more at Husson.edu.
