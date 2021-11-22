L.L.Bean President and CEO Discussed Challenges Facing Today’s Businesses at Husson University’s Distinguished Speaker Series

The second installment of Husson University’s Distinguished Speaker Series took place on November 18, 2021 and featured L.L.Bean President and CEO Stephen Smith. The purpose of Husson University’s new Distinguished Speaker Series is to educate students, alumni and community members on the challenges facing businesses and related professions. The event was sponsored by Husson’s College of Business, the largest College of Business in Maine.