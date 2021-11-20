A Quadruple Threat - Zoom Certification for NexiGo Webcams
New York City, NY, November 20, 2021 --(PR.com)-- NexiGo, award-winning manufacturer of webcams and electronic accessories, announced today that four items from its comprehensive webcam line have received official Zoom Video Certification from Zoom Communications Inc. The NexiGo N990 and N970P are the latest of this line to pass their rigorous certification process, joining the NexiGo N950P and N940P as Zoom Certified.
"Boasting PTZ camera functionality, the NexiGo N990 exceeds expectations when it comes to professional video quality, and with built-in AI tracking the N970P ensures that your meetings always show you in the best light possible," says Daniel Perry, Marketing Manager for NexiGo. "Added to our growing lineup of Zoom Certified webcams including the N940P and N950P, users will be able to take advantage of their razor-sharp imagery and professional quality videos – perfect for a professional conference, live streaming, online teaching, recording, and gaming."
Zoom Certified
Approved as official Zoom Certified Hardware, the N990 and N970P bring a range of features to consumers. The Zoom Hardware Certification Program supports camera and speaker phones that meet and exceed the needs or requirements of customers that may use the Zoom platform. It passes the most stringent "True-to-Life" color testing, being able to accurately capture over 99% of the sRGB color space.
To learn about any of the featured webcams, please visit https://www.nexigo.com. Keep up with NexiGo news on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.
About NexiGo
NexiGo is an American-born brand built on the core values of innovation, intelligence and integrity. At NexiGo, quality and customer satisfaction are our first priority. Positioned between Silicon Valley to the South and Seattle, Washington to the North, our company is strategically placed to take advantage of the experienced technicians and parts suppliers throughout the Pacific Northwest. NexiGo produces products and experiences for every aspect of people's daily lives. We develop and market peripherals for live streaming, video conferencing, and collaboration, with product offerings like: webcams, portable monitors, console accessories, and more! NexiGo currently retails products to major countries in both North America and Europe, and continues to expand sales to meet the needs of customers in other regions.
