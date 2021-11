MTS' Richard Lynch Releases "Christmas Time" Single

Waynesville, OH, November 20, 2021 --( PR.com )-- “I’ve got a few old friends in my lifeMy daughter and grandkids are in my lifeAnd when it’s Christmas time,They mean the most to meFamily and neighbors are in my lifeAnd my forever best friend is my wifeAnd when it’s Christmas Time, she means the most to me”–Richard Lynch “Christmas Time”If it’s one thing that anyone knows for certain about Ohio-based country music artist Richard Lynch, is that family is at the forefront of his music and his life. The multiple iTunes chart-topping singer-songwriter has written and recorded songs about “Daddy’s Radio,” “Daddy’s Guitar,” and his most recent hit, “Grandpappy.” Now, Richard has released his third Christmas single, “Christmas Time.”“Christmas Time” follows 2020’s light-hearted “I Saw Santa Bailin’ Hay” and 2019’s equally jovial “I Saw Santa Fishin’.” Both of those songs received radio airplay and streaming success around the world. “Christmas Time” is a more sentimental departure for Lynch. The cover art and video for the single features photos of Lynch’s family.“Yes, I know I’m getting olderAnd sentimental as time goes byBut when the weather starts getting colderAnd I can see those Christmas lightsOh I’m a kid again and Grandpa threw a log on the fire”Watch the “Christmas Time” video at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YnhJYED9a2c.About Richard Lynch: Over the past 3 decades, Richard Lynch has compiled a long list of country hits and chart-toppers on both domestic and international sales and radio airplay charts, including two #1 iTunes chart singles, multiple #1 New Music Weekly radio songs, #1 IndieWorld and Roots Music Report chart tracks and a Christian Music Weekly Top 20 single. Richard has been in Billboard Magazine, Taste Of Country, The Boot, CCM Magazine, Country Music People, and countless others. He has also appeared on WSM Radio Nashville, RFD TV, Fox TV and more. He has recorded popular duets with legendary artists like Ronnie McDowell and Leona Williams, as well as Grammy Winner, Rhonda Vincent. Richard Lynch is a proud member of the Ohio Country Music Hall of Fame and the Independent Country Music Hall of Fame. Lynch is also the owner of Keepin’ It Country Farm in Waynesville, OH and co-founder of Love Tattoo Foundation that assists veterans.Website: http://www.richardlynchband.comFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/RichardLynchBand/Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/richardlynchbndSpotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/4Ft2PD3ZFfdWgcysP7RYnb?si=52IT3X3BS-y-gRShvEW-Pg&dl_branch=1