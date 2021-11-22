Wisdom Announces the Future of Maritime Solutions Summit in Partnership with Port of Gdansk Authority, Featuring Excellent Industry Discussions & an Exclusive Site Visit
Wisdom is back with its much-awaited physical events and has proudly announced the Future of Maritime Solutions Summit, to be held on 23 – 24 March 2022 at Gdansk, Poland. The event will welcome some of the biggest names in the industry to discuss the maritime community’s efforts to achieve a carbon-neutral future. It also features an exclusive site visit to the Port of Gdansk Authority on 22 March 2022.
Gdańsk, Poland, November 22, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The summit will look into the upcoming industry transformations, goals and targets, key practical issues and difficulties faced by the industry, as well as the most recent global activities and solutions impacting daily operations, cargo trade, and the industry as a whole. An excellent platform for learning from senior industry representatives, it also promises to be instrumental in helping companies connect with key players of the maritime community.
The Future of Maritime Solutions Summit will feature case studies, panel discussions, and sessions purely based on industry research. The site visit, to be hosted by their official partner the Port of Gdansk Authority, will be a bonus opportunity for the attendees to interact with the port representatives in person and widen their knowledge and network.
The two-day event will count on 4 advisory members and 20+ expert speakers from leading global organisations like COSCO SHIPPING LNG Investment (Shanghai), European Sea Ports Organisation (ESPO), Port of Gdansk Authority, APM Terminals, SOLVANG ASA, Port of Amsterdam, Port of Hamburg Authority, European Union Agency for Cybersecurity (ENISA), HAROPA Port of Le Havre, Baltic Ports Organisation and many more.
Key Topics:
Rethinking realistic strategy towards maritime decarbonisation: ports, operators and shipping perspectives
Working together with supply chain players towards business sustainability, competitiveness and innovation
Analysing the most efficient solutions from the life cycle perspective: pros and cons of traditional and alternative fuels
Practical and clear implementations of existing and future maritime regulations, standards and targets
Evaluating the cost of business transformation: optimising investment schemes, needs, and solutions
Evaluating Reinvention Framework: upgrading and rebuilding brands with IT and AI solutions
Making the most of traditional and alternative solutions: integrating fuels with technology and onboard maintenance
Port Digitalisation: making the most of the cutting edge technologies accelerating ports’ operation flow
Global examples of ports’ strategy towards decarbonisation and infrastructure innovation
The summit will offer remarkable opportunities to understand the perspectives of port authorities, operators, shipping companies, and other important players, and gather crucial knowledge and understanding to implement key strategies and technologies. The Early Bird offer is valid till 17 December 2021 for special discounts on registration. For more information, please visit the official website at futuremaritimesolutions.com.
