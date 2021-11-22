Wisdom Announces the Future of Maritime Solutions Summit in Partnership with Port of Gdansk Authority, Featuring Excellent Industry Discussions & an Exclusive Site Visit

Wisdom is back with its much-awaited physical events and has proudly announced the Future of Maritime Solutions Summit, to be held on 23 – 24 March 2022 at Gdansk, Poland. The event will welcome some of the biggest names in the industry to discuss the maritime community’s efforts to achieve a carbon-neutral future. It also features an exclusive site visit to the Port of Gdansk Authority on 22 March 2022.