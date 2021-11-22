SmartRoutes Announces Release of Delivery Experience Suite for International e-Commerce Providers
SmartRoutes is pleased to announce the release of its delivery experience suite product for its customers internationally. International research indicates that delivery experience is a growing demand for online retail sales customers with over 56% of logistics respondents saying customers want full visibility on their delivery.*
Cork, Ireland, November 22, 2021 --(PR.com)-- SmartRoutes has finished releasing a suite of tools that will impact local businesses and logistics teams in their delivery operations. SmartRoutes now provides:
Live package tracking portal for end-customers with vehicle location and ETA
Customer auto-notifications to give them full visibility on package location and ETD
Direct contact link between end-customer and driver avoiding need to call dispatch office to get updates
Geo-fenced auto updates for customers with 30 minute warning of delivery based on driver’s live GPS location
This suite represents a full solution for businesses engaged in home delivery or commercial delivery operations.
*Source: https://img03.en25.com/Web/FCBusinessIntelligenceLtd/%7B9403ad27-2b3d-4901-b56f-422945cd913c%7D_ETP_EFT0118_TheLastMileLogisticsWhitePaper_V21.pdf
About SmartRoutes
SmartRoutes is a total delivery management software for anyone from small businesses to large logistics teams. It allows you to plan and optimize your routes while tracking drivers and capturing proof-of-delivery. SmartRoutes keeps recipients informed of their delivery with up-to-the-minute notifications and a delivery tracking portal.
Implementing a smart solution for delivery management saves logistics teams time and money with increased efficiency and reduced fuel costs. You will also increase control and insights into last-mile operations.
For further information contact
Brendan Tobin
SmartRoutes
21 Cook St,
Cork,
Ireland
PH: +353-21-241 2291
https://www.smartroutes.io
