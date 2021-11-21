Systweak Launches Newly Designed Website for Duplicate Files Fixer
New Website has been designed for Easy User Navigation.
Jaipur, India, November 21, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Systweak Software, a well-known and renowned tech company specializing in PC optimization and security software, is pleased to announce the launch of the updated website of our top selling product Duplicate Files Fixer.
The product offers powerful features that make it stand out from the competition. Using them can quickly get rid of duplicate music, photos, documents, and other file types. Moreover, the wasted storage space can be easily reclaimed.
Benefits
● Auto mark duplicates - helps automatically select thousands of duplicates without manual sifting.
● Directly scan duplicates from cloud storage - a straightforward way to scan for duplicates stored on Dropbox and Google Drive.
● Grouped results - sorts duplicates of different categories into groups.
● One-click scan - quickly scan the system for different duplicate files
● Scan internal and external drive - scan hard disk, SD card, external hard drive for duplicate photos, documents, audio files, and more.
● Multi-lingual - choose from the list of 15 languages to use the product in your preferred language.
The website is designed to offer a user-friendly experience with improved navigation and functionality, allowing users to easily view product features and benefits.
“We are happy to announce the launch of our website with new design and features added to Duplicate Files Fixer. Alongside focusing on updating the product, we also ensure websites get updated with the latest design and technique, making navigation easy for the users,” said Shrishail Rana, CEO, Systweak Software.
“We feel that this new website will align with the new features added to the product and company’s vision for growth and expansion. By redesigning both product and website, we stay updated with changing trends and technologies. We hope the streamlined modern design will offer easier navigation to the users,” said Sudhir Sharma, Vice President, Systweak Software.
For more information, please visit the official Duplicate Files Fixer webpage.
https://www.duplicatefilesfixer.com/
We hope you enjoy the new look and feel of the website created with the user experience.
About the Company: Systweak Software has been developing and distributing Windows, Mac, iOS & Android Apps for the last 22 years to improve the average user’s digital experience. It has been featured in the “100 Most Promising Microsoft Solution Providers” list by the enterprise solutions magazine, CIO Review. Some of the company’s flagship apps have been featured on Newswatch, the Discovery Channel’s tech news bulletin. Systweak Software has a large user-base in North America followed by several countries in Europe and Asia.
The product offers powerful features that make it stand out from the competition. Using them can quickly get rid of duplicate music, photos, documents, and other file types. Moreover, the wasted storage space can be easily reclaimed.
Benefits
● Auto mark duplicates - helps automatically select thousands of duplicates without manual sifting.
● Directly scan duplicates from cloud storage - a straightforward way to scan for duplicates stored on Dropbox and Google Drive.
● Grouped results - sorts duplicates of different categories into groups.
● One-click scan - quickly scan the system for different duplicate files
● Scan internal and external drive - scan hard disk, SD card, external hard drive for duplicate photos, documents, audio files, and more.
● Multi-lingual - choose from the list of 15 languages to use the product in your preferred language.
The website is designed to offer a user-friendly experience with improved navigation and functionality, allowing users to easily view product features and benefits.
“We are happy to announce the launch of our website with new design and features added to Duplicate Files Fixer. Alongside focusing on updating the product, we also ensure websites get updated with the latest design and technique, making navigation easy for the users,” said Shrishail Rana, CEO, Systweak Software.
“We feel that this new website will align with the new features added to the product and company’s vision for growth and expansion. By redesigning both product and website, we stay updated with changing trends and technologies. We hope the streamlined modern design will offer easier navigation to the users,” said Sudhir Sharma, Vice President, Systweak Software.
For more information, please visit the official Duplicate Files Fixer webpage.
https://www.duplicatefilesfixer.com/
We hope you enjoy the new look and feel of the website created with the user experience.
About the Company: Systweak Software has been developing and distributing Windows, Mac, iOS & Android Apps for the last 22 years to improve the average user’s digital experience. It has been featured in the “100 Most Promising Microsoft Solution Providers” list by the enterprise solutions magazine, CIO Review. Some of the company’s flagship apps have been featured on Newswatch, the Discovery Channel’s tech news bulletin. Systweak Software has a large user-base in North America followed by several countries in Europe and Asia.
Contact
Systweak SoftwareContact
Sudhir Sharma
+91-141-2243030
http://www.systweak.com
Sudhir Sharma
+91-141-2243030
http://www.systweak.com
Categories