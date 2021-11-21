Argus Broker Affiliate Announces Sale of Arkansas Self Storage Portfolio
Larry Goldman, CCIM, of Goldman Investment Advisors, is pleased to announce the sale of a three property self-storage portfolio in Hot Springs, Arkansas. The facilities offer a combined rentable square footage of 181,952 and sit on a total of 16 acres.
Overland Park, KS, November 21, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Larry Goldman, CCIM, of Goldman Investment Advisors, is pleased to announce the sale of a three property self-storage portfolio in Hot Springs, Arkansas. The facilities offer a combined rentable square footage of 181,952 and sit on a total of 16 acres. NSA Property Holdings (Blue Sky Storage) acquired the three property, 1,013 unit portfolio from local ownership based in Hot Springs, Arkansas. One of the three properties is under construction and will be completed within a month after the closing. The other two facilities have a long history of high occupancy and gradual growth through rate increases.
Larry Goldman shared the following about the sale, “This is a prime example of the appeal of tertiary markets to national buyers searching for higher returns than the primary established markets. This trend has accelerated during the current economic cycle and will continue through 2022.”
Argus Professional Storage Management has assumed management responsibilities for NSA. Argus Professional Storage Management (APSM) was created by industry veterans Argus Self Storage Advisors and Professional Self Storage Management to offer self-storage owners’ industry-leading management and marketing services. APSM’s goal is to maximize value by using their fully integrated, cutting-edge marketing platform, pricing strategies and comprehensive industry experience.
Larry Goldman, CCIM is the Argus Self Storage Advisors broker affiliate representing Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas and Southern Illinois. He can be reached at 913-707-9030. Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, Argus has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.
www.argus-selfstorage.com
www.argus-selfstorage.com
