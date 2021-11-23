Michael Terence Publishing Announces the Release of "Nomads," by John Nevill
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "Nomads – a truck driving memoir," by John Nevill.
Oxford, United Kingdom, November 23, 2021 --(PR.com)-- About Nomads:
The Middle East is often a talking point amongst drivers. The run to the Middle East has always been something of a Holy Grail in the transport business, a place where some have been, where others claim to have been and where many more would like to go. Its unique in truck driving for many reasons and carries its own aura and mystique about it. It fascinated John Nevill for years and was the reason he went out of his way to get involved.
Picking up from where his book, Only Fools and Horsepower left off, Nomads documents John’s first trip to the Middle East as an international truck driver and subsequent journeys beyond.
Set at the close of the Gulf War, driving in the Middle East presented a new set of challenges as well as familiar bureaucratic frustrations. Travelling through expansive desert, war torn countries and even taking a wrong turn onto the “Highway of Death,” John recounts his experiences in his typical light-hearted and amusing way.
Nomads is the conclusion to John’s memoirs and culminates in a tension filled ending when he takes on a trip shrouded in mystery that threatens his very freedom.
