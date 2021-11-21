Veterans Home Care Names David Laiderman CEO
St. Louis, MO, November 21, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Veterans Home Care (VHC) announces David Laiderman has succeeded Bonnie Laiderman as Chief Executive Officer. David Laiderman has served as an executive consultant with VHC for the past several years and assumes the role of CEO as Founder Bonnie Laiderman transitions into retirement.
David Laiderman brings an entrepreneurial spirit and drive to Veterans Home Care. An experienced entrepreneur, he has over 18 years of experience operating technology-related companies. He has started and built for acquisition several food related firms in the US and co-founded a software development business in Warsaw, Poland which was recently acquired by VHC.
“David has already done an outstanding job of helping us grow Veterans Home Care as we enter new areas and create new products,” said Bonnie Laiderman. “Our goal is to not only serve veterans with VA benefits but also all seniors nationwide with the latest technology like our SmartCompanion® Alexa home care kit. David’s skills and knowledge are perfectly suited to take Veterans Home Care to the next level.”
A native of St. Louis, David Laiderman’s background includes experience in sales management and training, marketing and digital strategy, small-cap financing strategies and accounting, financial modeling and operational efficiency. He holds a BS degree in Management and International Business from Pennsylvania State University with a minor in Engineering from Imperial College in London.
“Bonnie has laid a strong foundation building Veterans Home Care from scratch to now serve veterans in 48 states with a network of more than 4,000 home care providers through our VetAssist® Program,” David Laiderman said. “We recently moved into our new offices and are well positioned for exponential growth with our VetAssist® and SmartCompanion® programs. I look forward to leading the team as we work diligently to change the lives of our clients and work with our provider network to shape the future of home care.”
Founded in 2003, Veterans Home Care’s goal has been to help millions of veterans and their surviving spouses who qualify, apply for a non-service related disability pension from the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) called aid and attendance, which pays for assistance with activities of daily living in their homes.
To date, more than 19,000 veterans and their surviving spouses have been able to access VA Benefits for the care they need. Innovation now provides VHC with the ability to serve every senior and disabled adult, regardless of service, with the latest Alexa powered medical alert system, preprogrammed for seniors to reduce isolation and loneliness, and replace push-button medical alert systems.
For additional information, visit https://veteranshomecare.com.
Janet Jennewein
314-520-0668
https://veteranshomecare.com
314-520-0668
https://veteranshomecare.com
