Ashton College to Host Free Webinar on Residential Schools After the TRC
Vancouver, Canada, November 21, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Ashton College is hosting a free webinar on Thursday, December 2nd, 2021 at 04:30 pm PST about the Canadian Residential School System, calls to action, and steps for reconciliation after the creation of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada (TRC). You can RSVP for the online event through Eventbrite.
RSVP here: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/residential-schools-after-the-trc-calls-to-action-and-reconciliation-tickets-204683522927
During the webinar, attendees will learn about the present day responses and necessary conversations regarding Canadian residential schools. Compassionate understanding and education about the Canadian Residential School System is an important step for anyone interested in ongoing reconciliation. Ashton College is honoured to host this important event as part of its commitment to ongoing learning, integrity and accountability.
Meet the Facilitator
Katherine Morton Richards (she/her) is a settler colonial researcher, PhD candidate and instructor at Memorial University of Newfoundland. She is interested in the meaning-making processes found in political and social responses of settler colonial institutions to colonial violence. Her PhD research identifies points of intersection between violence, Indigenous identity and colonialism in relation to the material spaces of residential schools. She examines residential schools as carceral spaces that contradict Canada's national sense of self. She completed research in her MA on the construction of tropes of Indigenous identity and their presence in Indigenous-focused public inquiries. Her independent research focuses on femicide in Canada, particularly the case of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls (MMIWG).
Land Acknowledgement:
Ashton College is located on the traditional, ancestral and unceded land of the Musqueam, Squamish and Tseil-Waututh nations. The college makes this acknowledgement because it is committed to integrity, truth and community. Ashton College encourages its broader academic community to be responsible community members, empowered with historical knowledge and respect for Indigenous sovereignty. Such knowledge is vital in any conversation about education and ongoing learning.
About BrainBoost:
Ashton College is elated to be hosting a series of free online workshops to help individuals stay inspired, intellectually challenged and knowledgeable. Their BrainBoost workshop series takes place online and is completely free for attendees. These micro webinars are designed to make high-quality education accessible for everyone.
Contact
Richa Dev
778-372-8463
www.ashtoncollege.ca
