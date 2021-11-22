Green Patent Pending Process from Nano Gas Technologies and PCT LTD Set to Change the Oil Industry
Nano Gas and PCT mix saltwater, electricity, and tiny bubbles to produce more oil at a lower cost.
Oklahoma City, OK, November 22, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Nano Gas™ had shown a 200% increase in oil production at a light oil well. PCT’s Catholyte Free™ showed a 4,000% better oil cut at Intertek, an independent lab. PCT thought that adding nanobubbles could provide even better results. PCT makes Catholyte Free™ with saltwater and electricity. Nano Gas™ makes nanobubbles from water and gas. PCT thought that mixing Catholyte Free™ and Nano Gas™ bubbles (Nano-Catholyte™) would also work on heavy oil. Intertek’s testing of Nano-Catholyte™ showed an amazing 5,200% boost in heavy oil recovery.
The results convinced Doug Humphreys, CEO of Maverick Energy Services, to test Nano-Catholyte™ in his heavy oil wells. Maverick has used steam (SAGD) to produce oil from this field. SAGD is costly, energy intensive, and produces toxic wastewater. At low oil prices, SAGD was too costly.
Now, Maverick has started seeing oil production from Nano-Catholyte™ at a fraction of SAGD’s cost. Doug Humphreys said: “I’ve never seen an oil cut like this from my oil field.” Doug decided to expand the test to his light oil well in Holdenville, OK.
Canadian oil companies use SAGD for their oil sands. As a result, Canada has struggled with over one trillion liters of toxic wastewater: https://www.nrdc.org/sites/default/files/media-uploads/edc-and-nrdc-one-trillion-litres-of-toxic-waste-and-growing-albertas-tailings-ponds-june-2017.pdf
David Holcomb, Ph.D., President of Pentagon Technical Services, said: “Nano-Catholyte™ could change enhanced oil recovery around the world and eliminate toxic oils sands wastewater. It is so effective that the industry could re-open old, abandoned wells.”
PCT and Nano Gas™ have filed for a patent on Nano-Catholyte™. Len Bland, CEO of Nano Gas Technologies said: “We’re excited to partner with PCT. Both of our companies, the entire oil industry, and the environment will benefit from this revolutionary product.”
For more information visit:
https://www.nanogastechnologies.com/ @NanoGasTech
https://www.para-con.com/index.php @PCTL
https://www.okmaverick.com/home
About Nano Gas Technologies, Inc:
Nano Gas Technologies, Inc. (Nano Gas™), a Deerfield, IL company, uses nature to improve the environment with tiny bubbles. Nano Gas™ nanobubbles of gas in liquid enhance oil recovery, clean oil industry wastewater, and improve plant and animal growth. Nano Gas™ has eighteen patents with thirty more pending.
About PCT LTD:
PCT LTD ("PCTL") focuses its business on acquiring, developing, and providing sustainable, environmentally safe disinfecting, cleaning, and tracking technologies. The company acquires and holds rights to innovative products and technologies, which are commercialized through its wholly owned operating subsidiary, Paradigm Convergence Technologies Corporation (PCT Corp). The Company established entry into its target markets with commercially viable products in the United States and now continues to gain market share in the U.S. and U.K.
Forward-Looking Statements:
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21B of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, goals, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements."
Such statements are based on expectations, estimates and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: PCTL's ability to raise sufficient funds to satisfy its working capital requirements; the ability of PCTL to execute its business plan; the anticipated results of business contracts with regard to revenue; and any other effects resulting from the information disclosed above; risks and effects of legal and administrative proceedings and government regulation; future financial and operational results; competition; general economic conditions; and the ability to manage and continue growth. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from those indicated. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements PCTL makes in this press release include market conditions and those set forth in reports or documents it files from time to time with the SEC. PCTL undertakes no obligation to revise or update such statements to reflect current events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.
