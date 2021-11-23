Conmark Systems and Pulmac Systems Announce Strategic Partnership
Atlanta, GA, November 23, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Conmark Systems Inc. is pleased to announce a new strategic alliance with Pulmac Systems, one of the leading providers of testing, process monitoring, and diagnostic tools in the pulp and paper industry. Conmark and Pulmac share a vision for advancing North American manufacturing with innovative technology and services.
With their combined forces and expertise, the partnership will enable both organizations to provide new and existing customers with transformative applications designed to minimize sheet breaks, increase production of the paper machines, reduce waste, and variability.
“As soon as we started talking with Conmark, it became clear that both companies share similar goals for the pulp and paper industry. Conmark's best of class Satron sensors fit perfectly into our process automation strategy and together we can best serve this industry,” says Robert White, CEO of Pulmac Systems.
“Strategic partnerships that add value on both sides are the ones that will have the most impact on their customers,” so says Gary Hopkins, President of Conmark System, Inc. “It is quite an honor that Pulmac System has chosen us to provide the next level of integrated solutions to their customers.”
About Conmark Systems Inc.
With over 30 years of experience serving the pulp and paper industry, Conmark Systems offers continuous improvement programs for variability reduction, state-of-the-art products, and industry-leading smart measurement sensors.
Our deep knowledge of variability reduction across the entire mill allows us to provide a complete variability strategy, even on existing systems. Together as a team, we can work to reduce variability and cost in your mill.
For more information, please visit conmark.com.
About Pulmac Systems
For more than 50 years, Pulmac Systems has provided the worldwide pulp and paper industry with accurate and reliable fiber testing, process monitoring, troubleshooting, and diagnostic tools.
In addition to its legacy portfolio of products, Pulmac now offers the industry new equipment, systems, and expertise that automate pulping and papermaking processes to increase the predictability of these processes, reduce the resources required to make paper and optimize the ties between customer orders and production processes. Pulmac is the industry’s partner in navigating the road towards Industry 4.0 standards.
