WhaleTeq Launches DFS360 Defibrillator/AED Production Line Tester

Designed specifically for Defibrillator/AED production line application and solves the need to integrate most devices. Withstand more intense defibrillation shocks at a long duration. Display defibrillation shock waveform, energy joule numbers, as well as characteristics points at the same time. Supporting various ECG waveforms with customized user-defined data or clinical signals.