Georgini Releases The Commonwealth Collection
Today, Australian Jewellery brand, Georgini announced the upcoming release of new collection, The Commonwealth Collection. The Commonwealth Collection is inspired by Australia's sporting heroes, the hopes and symbols of home and designed to inspire future athletes to pursue their dreams to wear the green and gold. Donations from this collection will go to support our Australian athletes.
Melbourne, Australia, November 23, 2021 --(PR.com)-- "Australian's love nothing more than joining with their mates and cheering on their favourite team and sports stars. From local footy fields to the vast stadiums of the world the impact and learning from a team environment and commitment to what it takes to be a champion offers invaluable life lessons. At Georgini we purposefully choose to push the boundaries in impactful design. Jewellery is a beautiful gift and gifts with purpose and meaning are precious. This collection is a testament to our commitment to not only give back to break down the barriers of what fashion can achieve and inspire," said Melinda Carey, Creative Director at Georgini.
By age 14 girls are twice as likely to drop out of sport than boys. The Women's sport's foundation says, "To help girls stay engaged in sport, researchers and women’s sport advocates agree that we need to provide young girls with more images of confident, strong female athletes who are finding fulfillment and success in sport."
"We could not think of a better ambassador to empower this concept than Olympian Ellie Beer. Strong, powerful and determined to make the Commonwealth Games Team for Birmingham 2022, she is a shining light and upcoming leader in the world of female sport," said Melinda Carey
