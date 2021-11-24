Histria Books Announces the Release of Islomanes of Cumberland Island by Rita Welty Bourke
Las Vegas, NV, November 24, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Histria Books is pleased to announce the release of Islomanes of Cumberland Island by Nashville author Rita Welty Bourke. The book is published by Addison & Highsmith Publishers, an imprint of Histria Books dedicated to outstanding original works of fiction.
Islomanes of Cumberland Island takes you on a journey to the most controversial National Seashore in the United States. Part family memoir and part history, the novel explores a love affair with an island as it is visited by Civil War generals, Gilded Age elites, the Kennedy family, and modern day visitors. The setting itself, a wilderness of feral horses and Spanish moss, may be the book’s most striking character of them all.
Rita Welty Bourke is the author of Kylie’s Ark: The Making of a Veterinarian. She’s a regular contributor to literary magazines, including The Southwest Review, Shenandoah, Black Warrior Review, and The North American Review. Married to songwriter Rory Michael Bourke, Rita lives in Nashville, Tennessee and is the mother of three daughters.
Islomanes of Cumberland Island, 248 pp., ISBN 978-0-9801164-5-8, is available at HistriaBooks.com and from all major book retailers. Titles published under the various imprints of Histria Books are distributed worldwide by the Casemate Group. For information on publishing with Histria Books, please visit HistriaBooks.com or contact us at info@histriabooks.com
