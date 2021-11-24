Salvi Earth Announces the Opening of Its Pop-Up Retail Location in Greenwich Village, New York City
Salvi Earth, a sustainable fashion company, is happy to announce the opening of its pop-up location in Greenwich Village at 21 Greenwich Avenue in New York City.
New York, NY, November 24, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Salvi Earth, a sustainable fashion company offering handwoven accessories made of 100% recycled plastic, is happy to announce the opening of its pop-up retail location in Greenwich Village at 21 Greenwich Avenue in New York City. The space, donated by Chashama, embodies a sustainable retail concept that blends art with fashion and will showcase a collection of everyday luxury accessories, jewelry, and more. In addition, a curated selection of contemporary Latin American artists will exhibit their artwork during the pop-up, commencing with Salvadoran artist Luis Opineda. He will present his work until December 1. The pop-up is open to the public daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
About Salvi Earth: Founded by Victor Roquette, Salvi Earth is a sustainable, ethical, eco-friendly, and fair-trade company. Handwoven from 100% recycled plastic, each handbag, tote, and accessory made directly reduces the amount of plastic in the environment. Created to promote the vibrant and unique artisan culture of El Salvador, Roquette's mother's country, Salvi Earth aims to improve the communities of its artisans by giving back to their local economies. To date, the brand has employed more than 50 single mothers in El Salvador.
About Chashama: Chashama helps create a more diverse, equitable, and inclusive world by partnering with property owners to transform unused real estate into small businesses, artist workspace, presentation space, and space for free art classes. Chashama believes in the rights of all artists to develop their practice and participate in New York City's arts ecosystem, regardless of race, age, gender, orientation, or immigration status and remains committed to supporting diversity in the arts.
Visit Salvi Earth at https://salviearth.com and Chashama at https://chashama.org/
