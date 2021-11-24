EquiCap Commercial Just Closed Self Storage Activity
EquiCap Commercial, Self Storage Closings, November 15 through 19, 2021.
St. Charles, IL, November 24, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Jesse Luke of EquiCap Commercial, along with Secure Development Inc (IN Broker of Record), proudly announces the successful closing NexGen Self Storage located at 1524 South Nebo Road in Yorktown, Indiana. The sale includes a 29,907 square foot, fully automated self storage operation on 2.77 acres. The buyer pursued this as a strong value-add opportunity as the facility is currently in lease-up and offers expansion potential. The business will be rebranded under the Copper Safe Storage name as the new owners elected to manage through the Copper Safe platform.
Jesse Luke and Mike Pistilli of EquiCap Commercial are proud to announce the successful closing of Northpoint Storage at 8627 N. Hale Avenue in Peoria, Illinois. Northpoint Storage is 102,600 Net Rentable Square Feet with 601 Units across 21 buildings on 6.39 acres and is surrounded by retail and housing. The buyers' market knowledge and operational experience in the Peoria MSA allowed them to quickly identify value-add components. With current delays in building materials procurement and rising costs for both materials and labor, acquiring a well-maintained cash flowing operation in a known location with value-add opportunities made this a great fit for the buyers.
Jesse Luke and Scott Rihm of EquiCap Commercial are pleased to announce the successful closing of All-Stor Self Storage at 2214 County Hwy A in West Bend and By-Pass Mini Storage at 3477 Town Hall Rd in West Bend, Wisconsin. The All-Stor Self Storage and By-Pass Mini Storage portfolio offers the buyer a strong add value opportunity - physical occupancy of 98% and rents below market levels. In total, the sites are 61,260 net rental square feet with 305 units on 7.85 acres.
Jesse Luke and Scott Rihm of EquiCap Commercial proudly announce the successful closing of Port Washington Self Storage at 3215 Northwoods Road in Port Washington, Wisconsin. Port Washington Self Storage is a well maintained, fully automated, highly occupied operation located within a strong retail marketplace. It is situated on 3.34 acres with 245 units across 42,900 net rentable square feet.
