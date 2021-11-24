BA Staging & Interiors Wins Two Prestigious HOBI Awards for 2021

BA Staging & Interiors and CEO Birgit Anich are proud to announce that they are a double HOBI (Home Building Industry) Awards Winner for 2021 in the category of Best Home Staging. The HOBI Awards is the state’s most prestigious housing program, recognizing excellence in new construction, remodeling, sales & marketing, land development, and home financing.