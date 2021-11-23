Alternative Liquidity Index Announces Offer to Purchase Shares in iSignthis Limited

Alternative Liquidity Index LP has announced an offer to purchase up to 100,000,000 Shares of iSignthis Limited. The Shares are listed on the Australian Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “ISX,” have been suspended from trading since October 2, 2019. The Purchaser is a Delaware Limited Partnership and is not affiliated with iSignthis Limited. The Offer is being made solely for the Purchaser to establish a passive ownership position in the Shares.