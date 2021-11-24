Loveforce International Releases New Christmas Songs
On Friday, November 26th, Loveforce International will release three new digital Christmas songs and give away a faith-based book in their honor.
Santa Clarita, CA, November 24, 2021 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, November 26th Loveforce International will release three new digital singles of Christmas songs. The Three new singles will be by Billy Ray Charles, Ami Cannon and inRchild. A fourth Christmas themed digital single will be given away the first Friday in November. Loveforce International will also giveaway a holiday themed book in honor of the three new digital singles.
Billy Ray Charles “Naughty Santa Claus” is a satire about a Santa Claus impersonator that came to visit a man’s home when he was out picking up some things for Christmas. The music is midtempo and upbeat. The song is a collaboration between Billy Ray and writer-producer John Chambers.
Ami Cannon’s “Daddy Is Coming Home For Christmas” is a family oriented Christmas song about a child’s only desire of having her father return home for Christmas. It is done in the acoustic, singer-songwriter genre.
inRchild’s “My Christmas Gift” is a Jazz genre song. The voice sounds like a teenage female singer. The lyrics are about the ultimate Christmas gift that can be given from the heart.
The book being given away is the e-book version of What Faith Has Taught Me by The Prophet of Life. The book is filled with articles about faith, gratitude, blessings and the connectivity of everything. The Spanish Version of the book entitled, "Lo Que La Fe Me ha ensenado" will also be given away.
“As usual, we are releasing our Christmas singles the Friday after Thanksgiving,” proclaimed Loveforce International CEO, Mark Thomas. “This year we have three Christmas releases this week and a another Christmas song being released on Friday, December 3rd,” he continued.
Both the English and Spanish versions of the e-book will be given away on Friday, November 26th, worldwide, on Amazon exclusively. The three new digital singles will be distributed to iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Facebook / Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Media Net, TikTock, BoomPlay, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, and Yandex.
For Further Information, Contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954
