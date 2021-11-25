Sam T Rajkumar Releases New Rock Single, Aaviyil Niraindhu
Aaviyil Niraindhu is a rock instrumental featuring musicians from different countries.
Coimbatore, India, November 25, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Rock Music is something which can never die. Even though it might not be everyone’s cup of tea, people have always been open to versatility in art and music. Sam T Rajkumar is the main artist who composed and has played keys on this song. Nic Hermann plays the lead guitars, Daniel Amaral plays the Bass guitar, Brian Martinez plays the drums and Ivor Palux plays the saxophone. This single, "Aaviyil Niraindhu Instrumental," is for the non-rock enthusiasts too. All these musicians are from different countries who united online through social media and came up with this new single.
Hailing from Tamil Nadu, Sam T Rajkumar is an author, sketching artist, theologian, an independent music producer, and also a singer-songwriter who has already created ripples in the industry with his artistic perspective. The artist collaborates with both national and international artists to curate his enriched soundscapes that distinctively outline his charismatic approach towards sound design. Following the release of his first song "Um Namame," the artist quickly garnered the attention of the audience with his subsequent releases "Your Love" and "En Kartha."
Stay hooked as the singer gears up to drop his next rock single "Um Namame - The Indian Rock" shortly followed by two christmas singles "Bayapadathey and "Once upon a time." The single "Aaviyil Niraindhu Instrumental’"will be available on Spotify, YouTube, and Apple Music, and follow him on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for more details.
