Amílcar Releases Jazz Infused Single "Gumbo"
After his recent EP “Minuit,” Franco-Venezuelan artist Amílcar surprises us again with a new instrumental soul jazz infused single titled “Gumbo.” An uplifting track that reminds us of the cool coffee house vibes and Louisiana’s flavors.
Philadelphia, PA, November 26, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Following the release of his recent EP “Minuit,” Franco-Venezuelan artist Amílcar surprises us again with a new instrumental soul jazz infused single titled “Gumbo.” An uplifting track that reminds us of the beats of the cool coffee house vibes and Louisiana’s flavors.
“I have been ‘cooking’ this track for a while, I wanted to give to my listeners an uplifting vibe of New Orleans’ vintage-style rhythms. With mixed elements of drums, piano, conga and trumpet this single tells the history of Louisiana’s rich flavors and musical history,” Amilcar enthuses about his inspiration for creating this track.
This single, which is available now on most digital music platforms, has a rich soul jazzy and funky instrumentation and evolves progressively. “I have always been fascinated by Jazz music, especially the Soul Jazz style that was very popular in the 60’s. This fascination I think comes from the use of the conga on jazz music, this popular Afro-Cuban jazz instrument reminds me the personal connection I have with my Latin American roots,” shares Amílcar.
Amilcar’s single "Gumbo” can be purchased/streamed at most music platforms worldwide: iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, YouTube, Spotify, Deezer, Pandora, etc.
Follow Amilcar on Twitter @music_amilcar and on Instagram @amilcar.music.official
For more information about Amilcar, contact amilcar.music.official@gmail.com.
