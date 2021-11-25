HealthONE Announces HCA Healthcare Foundation’s $50,000 Grant to the Emily Griffith Foundation
Denver, CO, November 25, 2021 --(PR.com)-- HealthONE announced today that the HCA Healthcare Foundation has awarded a $50,000 grant to the Emily Griffith Foundation to conduct healthcare-industry specific Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) trainings to their students and communities. The trainings will be focused on a “train the trainers” model to improve student retention and completion. The grant will also allow the purchase of teaching manikins of color to allow students to learn in a more realistic and representative training environment. The funding is part of the HCA Healthcare Foundation’s Healthier Tomorrow Fund, a $75 million community impact fund announced this year that is designed to support innovative initiatives focused on addressing high priority community needs and health equity.
“Our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion commitment has many intersections with our community engagement priorities, one of which is the healthcare workforce pipeline,” stated Sylvia Young, President and CEO of HealthONE. “This grant gives us the chance to both support students and faculty who will impact tomorrow’s healthcare workforce, while also providing training and supplies in support of inclusion and equity.”
Emily Griffith Foundation provides educational and charitable funding for the support of students, faculty, staff, alumni, and programs of Emily Griffith Technical College (EGTC), a nationally accredited public college where students can pursue educational pathways to fuel and advance careers. The Foundation gives more than $1 million in financial support to EGTC each year, with 68% going directly to students in the form of scholarships and 360 Fund emergency cash stipends for wraparound support. Other support includes innovative programming such as the initiatives this grant is funding.
“We are grateful for our partnership with HCA Healthcare Foundation and HealthONE,” said Robin Chalecki, President of the Emily Griffith Foundation. “Their commitment to advancing DEI priorities aligns perfectly with Emily Griffith’s work towards improving healthcare training to be more inclusive and equitable. Through the initiatives funded by this grant, Emily Griffith is proactively addressing the shortage of culturally competent healthcare workers by training its faculty who will in turn train future healthcare workers on patient-centered culturally sensitive approaches and methodologies.”
Funding the Healthier Tomorrow Fund at the HCA Healthcare Foundation is one example of the many ways HCA Healthcare is making a positive impact in the communities it serves. In 2020, HCA Healthcare provided charity care, uninsured discounts and other uncompensated care at a cost of more than $3.4 billion and incurred $4.1 billion in federal, state and local taxes. Additionally, HCA Healthcare continues to invest in the ongoing education and development of its colleagues and, as an enterprise, contributed $45 million to community organizations in 2020.
As an anchor organization in Colorado and a part of the HCA Healthcare family, HealthONE employs more than 11,000 colleagues in service of their mission: “Above all else, we are committed to the care and improvement of human life.” These human lives include patients, their families, colleagues, board and advisory councils, community partners, and the community at large. In 2020, HealthONE provided $66M in uncompensated care to patients in need, invested $8.4M in community health improvements, $2.8M in community building, and $613,000 in cash and in-kind contributions. With over 150 community partners, HealthONE collaborates to support impacted lives and communities.
Stephanie Sullivan
303-584-8029
www.healthonecares.com
