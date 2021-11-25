Announcing Wheel Fun Rentals Introduction of LED Illuminated Surrey Night Rides in Santa Barbara, California
Santa Barbara, CA, November 25, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The fun doesn’t stop when the sun sets – it’s just beginning! Wheel Fun Rentals is excited to announce they are extending the hours at their 24 E. Mason St. location in Santa Barbara’s Funk Zone to offer evening, LED-illuminated 4-Wheel Surrey Rentals.
Locals and visitors alike will be able to light up the beachfront promenade with Wheel Fun Rentals’ flagship Surrey Cycles. Colorful LED lights are mounted onto the canopy and frame of the cycle creating an electrifying twilight experience that pairs perfectly with the Santa Barbara night sky.
Night-time rentals will be available Friday – Sunday evenings starting Friday, Nov., 26, 2021, at Wheel Fun Rentals, 24 E. Mason St. location, and depart just after sunset at 5 pm, online reservations are required. Pricing is $45 for a Single Surrey (seats up to 3 adults and 2 small children), and $55 for a Double Surrey (seats up to 6 adults and 2 small children). For more information on LED-Illuminated Surrey Night Rides and to book a reservation, visit wheelfunrentals.com/SB-Night-Rides.
“It’s hard to believe the Surrey’s could get even more exciting,” said Reggie Drew, owner and operator of Wheel Fun Rentals, on the decision to implement night-time Surrey rentals. “We’re always looking for fun new ways for guests to enjoy the waterfront and our products; and, lighting up the bikes really makes for an entirely new adventure.”
Wheel Fun Rentals has been in the recreation business for over 30 years and is the nation’s leader in outdoor recreation activities. Wheel Fun Rentals also operates four locations in Santa Barbara, including 24 E. Mason Street in the Funk Zone, at the Hilton Beachfront Resort right on Cabrillo Blvd., on lower state street at Electric Bikes by Wheel Fun Rentals, and their newest location greeting travelers at the Santa Barbara Train Station offering a full variety of specialty cycles, two-wheel bikes and beach rentals including sporty recumbent cycles, beach cruisers, Moke electric vehicles, beach rentals, and electric bikes. Available rentals vary by location. For more information about Wheel Fun Rentals in Santa Barbara, visit wheelfunrentals.com/santa-barbara.
Media Contact:
Teddi Drew
(805) 966-2282
info@wheelfunrentalssb.com
About Wheel Fun Rentals
Founded in 1987, Wheel Fun Rentals started with four wheel Surrey cycles, evolved into specialty bike rentals and bike tours, and now offers recreational rentals of all kinds from more than 100 outlets in 16 states. Specializing in unique bikes and tours, Wheel Fun Rentals has been offering clean, healthy family fun and affordable outdoor entertainment to nearly 3 million customers annually from city and state parks, resorts, and retail outlets through corporate locations and franchised territories. For more information about Wheel Fun Rentals please visit www.wheelfunrentals.com or call 805-650-7770. Follow Wheel Fun Rentals: @WheelFunRentalsOfficial and @WheelFunBend on Facebook, @WheelFunRentalsOfficial on Instagram, and @WheelFunRentals on Twitter.
