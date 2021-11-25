The Hipster Hound to Host Pet Photos with Santa on December 11
A portion of the proceeds from the event will benefit Renegade Paws Rescue.
Savannah, GA, November 25, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The Hipster Hound is excited to announce its annual Pet Photos with Santa event. This year’s fundraiser will be held on Saturday, December 11, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at The Hipster Hound, located at 1 Diamond Causeway, Suite 13 in Savannah.
Becky Smith of Photos by Becky will be on site taking holiday-themed photos of pets with Santa Claus and even the whole family can join in on the fun. While both dogs and cats alike are welcome, all pets must be on leash and people friendly. This event is open to the public, and participants are encouraged to dress to impress in their finest festive attire. The $30 package includes one 5x7 photo print and all digital proofs via email.
Ten percent of the proceeds from the Pet Photos with Santa will benefit Renegade Paws Rescue. In addition, The Hipster Hound will be collecting pet food for the Meals on Wheels Pet Food Pantry program during the event.
“This is one of our favorite and silliest fundraisers we do each year,” explained Tonya Rintye, Owner of The Hipster Hound. “My husband Nick dresses up as Santa, and we all just have fun with it for a great cause.”
To learn more about Pet Photos with Santa, visit The Hipster Hound Facebook event page at facebook.com/events/686563275580306, which will be updated frequently as more details are determined.
About The Hipster Hound
The Hipster Hound is a family-owned pet products and services company located in Savannah. They offer dog daycare, grooming, boarding, retail and more at two locations. Visit www.hipsterhound.net for more information.
Media Contact:
Tonya Rintye
The Hipster Hound, LLC
(912) 658-1789
tonya@hipsterhound.net
