Heirloom Welcomes Nicole Camarillo to the Board
Washington, DC, November 30, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Heirloom Cloud Corporation announced today that Nicole Camarillo has joined its Board of Advisors. As a Co-Founder and the Chief Talent Officer for Rebellion Defense, Camarillo really appreciates others solving big problems with innovative software solutions. She became involved with Heirloom after using the company’s digitizing service to help with a family project.
“These guys are on to something,” says Camarillo referring to Geoff Weber, CEO, and John Rahaghi, CTO. “They didn’t just convert my old analog media, they took time to find out what I wanted to do next with those memories and how they could make it easier,” recounts Camarillo. That customer obsession intrigued Camarillo, who’s a strong advocate for user research and agile software development.
“Nicole’s not just an advisor, she’s a mom and daughter who wants to preserve and share her priceless family memories,” says Rahaghi. This is why Heirloom exists. The company vision: No Memory Left Behind. Heirloom makes it easy for everyone to fully enjoy all their photos, videos, and other cherished media from any device, for life.
