Higher Ground Books & Media Presents, "Rudy the Maintenance Man," by Kerry Olitzky
Springfield, OH, November 25, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Now Available on Kindle and for Paperback Pre-Order, "Rudy the Maintenance Man," by Kerry Olitzky. More than just a maintenance man, Rudy is an integral part of the synagogue family. He fixes things and comforts people. But when he gets hurt, he is unable to put up his Christmas tree and decorate his home. So, members of the synagogue come to the rescue. This interfaith story helps people to understand that you can show kindness to others in the midst of their holidays, even when it's not your own. Available for Kindle and for paperback pre-order in the HGBM Shop.
Higher Ground Books & Media is an independent publisher based in Springfield, OH. We publish stories that are inspirational, educational, and motivational. Our work is Christian-based, and we strive to share stories of positive transformation that showcase God's power in our lives. You can find more information about this title and others offered by HGBM at www.highergroundbooksandmedia.com.
If you would like more information about this book, please call Rebecca Benston at 937-925-0387 or email highergroundbooksandmedia@gmail.com.
Higher Ground Books & Media is an independent publisher based in Springfield, OH. We publish stories that are inspirational, educational, and motivational. Our work is Christian-based, and we strive to share stories of positive transformation that showcase God's power in our lives. You can find more information about this title and others offered by HGBM at www.highergroundbooksandmedia.com.
If you would like more information about this book, please call Rebecca Benston at 937-925-0387 or email highergroundbooksandmedia@gmail.com.
Contact
Higher Ground Books & MediaContact
Rebecca Benston
937-925-0387
www.highergroundbooksandmedia.com
Rebecca Benston
937-925-0387
www.highergroundbooksandmedia.com
Categories