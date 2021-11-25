BOOM CRACK! Dance Company’s Gala Taking The Den Theater Stage
BOOM CRACK! Dance Company is back and bringing a new high energy production to Chicago audiences. Known for their distinct style that breaks the boundaries of traditional hip-hop, it will be a show that undoubtedly inspires dancers and non-dancers alike. The Gala at The Den Theater on Sat., Dec. 4th, will feature the world premiere of their fifth production, “Three” as the main event, audiences will experience exactly how this award-winning company makes music visible.
Chicago, IL, November 25, 2021 --(PR.com)-- After a year without live shows, BOOM CRACK! Dance Company is back and bringing a new high energy production to Chicago audiences. Known for their distinct style that breaks the boundaries of traditional hip-hop, it will be a show that undoubtedly inspires dancers and non-dancers alike.
Featuring the world premiere of their fifth production, “Three” as the main event, audiences will experience exactly how this award-winning company makes music visible. Per the show’s Creator/Artistic Director, Trae Turner, it will be both a personal and intimate affair, with the goal of giving attendees the opportunity to see the dancers in more elevated performances, rather than the competitions and community showcases they’re used to seeing.
The fundraising event will also feature new works by BOOM BOX! and BANG BANG!, both of which are a part of the BOOM CRACK! parent company. All proceeds raised with help to support a future company training facility to house company rehearsals, community training programs, workshops and events.
With choreography by Trae Turner, Susan Skrzymowski, Krista Ellenshon, Alexa Kruchten and Sophia Santore, the Gala will be the perfect reintroduction to live shows.
When
Saturday, December 4, 2021
Matinee Show |5 PM
Evening Show | 8 PM
Where
The Den Theater | 1331 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60622
Tickets
Starting at $25 | thedentheater.com
About BOOM CRACK! Dance Company
Established in 2009 by Founder/Artistic Director, Trae Turner, Boom Crack! is a professional, award-winning hip-hop dance company that believes in inspiring its members and audiences through innovative and unique performance ideas. Simply put, Boom Crack’s miss is to make music visible.
About BOOM CRACK! Dance Company
Michelle Radvillas
630-337-6940
