BOOM CRACK! Dance Company’s Gala Taking The Den Theater Stage

BOOM CRACK! Dance Company is back and bringing a new high energy production to Chicago audiences. Known for their distinct style that breaks the boundaries of traditional hip-hop, it will be a show that undoubtedly inspires dancers and non-dancers alike. The Gala at The Den Theater on Sat., Dec. 4th, will feature the world premiere of their fifth production, “Three” as the main event, audiences will experience exactly how this award-winning company makes music visible.